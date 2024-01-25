Highlights Southampton are interested in signing Burnley winger Manuel Benson on loan, adding another option on the wing.

The relationship between Burnley and Southampton could complicate a potential deal due to previous transfer dealings.

Southampton are also eyeing Hungarian international Mihaly Kata as a potential signing for the future.

Southampton are interested in signing Burnley winger Manuel Benson, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT how he could be their version of Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville if they managed to get a deal over the line.

Russell Martin could be in the market for a new winger in the January transfer window due to a lack of natural options. Ryan Fraser, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Samuel Edozie are the Saints' main options throughout the squad, while Martin has utilised a variety of players in this role at times this season. Nathan Tella was sold to Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, and Martin and his recruitment team failed to bring in a natural replacement.

The Championship outfit are on an impressive run in England's second tier and are unbeaten in 21 games in all competitions. As a result, they could gain promotion back to the Premier League, but they might be hoping to add some reinforcements to help them in their pursuit.

Southampton pushing to sign Manuel Benson

Back in December, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed that the Saints were looking at bringing Benson to St Mary's Stadium in the January transfer window to add another body on the wing. The south coast club are still pushing, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has now claimed that they've made an approach to Burnley to secure his signature on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Manuel Benson - 2022/2023 - Championship stats Stats Output Squad rank Goals 11 2nd Assists 3 =8th Chances Created Per 90 2.2 =1st Successful Dribbles Per 90 2.2 1st Expected Assists Per 90 0.25 1st Match rating 7.07 9th Statistics via FotMob - Correct as of 24/01/2024

Although Benson has barely been given an opportunity in Vincent Kompany's side this season, his performances in the Championship which helped the Clarets secure promotion to the Premier League will understandably make him an attractive prospect for Southampton. However, a deal could become complicated. It's understood that the relationship between the two clubs is sour after Burnley tried to sign Tella in the summer. The Leverkusen winger spent last season on loan with Burnley and they've hoped to bring him in on a permanent deal.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Benson could be a game-changing signing for the Saints in their push to gain promotion to England's top flight. The respected reporter also discusses the relationship between Burnley and Southampton, which again, could mean any deal becomes complicated in the January transfer window.

Dean Jones - Benson can be Summerville-like signing

Jones has suggested that Southampton could bring in their own version of Leeds United winger Summerville, who is enjoying a sensational season for the Yorkshire club. The journalist adds that the Saints are looking to take advantage with Burnley willing to offload the winger this month. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think Saints would be hoping they could get their own version of Summerville if they could pull off the deal for Benson. I'm not sure I see him quite having the same game-changing abilities. I think he'd be a good signing, but I see it as more like a core squad signing, knowing that you've got a good backup and good reliability to call upon in a promotion push. Rather than signing a player who has massive breakout potential still. Whereas Summerville I would probably pitch higher in terms of what he's going to be capable of in the next few years. Benson, I think you're just signing someone who is reliable, and also trying to take advantage of a situation at Burnley where they for some reason seem willing to let him out."

Martin eyeing Hungarian international

According to Hungarian journalist Bence Bocsak, Southampton are interested in signing MTK Budapest captain Mihaly Kata. However, the Saints could face competition from The City Football Group, SC Heerenveen, and several German sides in their pursuit of securing his signature. Despite his age, Kata has already made over 100 appearances for his club at senior level.

The report claims that Southampton are pushing to bring the 21-year-old to England for a fee of around £1.5m. Whether Martin's side would be able to complete a deal in this window remains to be seen, but it could be one to keep an eye on for the future.