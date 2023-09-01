Highlights Southampton boss Russell Martin is considering bringing in another striker on Deadline Day amidst uncertainty over Che Adams' future.

Southampton boss Russell Martin may look to bring another striker to St Mary's Stadium on Deadline Day amid uncertainty over the future of Scotland international Che Adams, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Southampton latest transfer news - striker latest

As per The Chronicle, Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is 'on the verge' of a move to Southampton and has travelled to South Coast to undergo a medical following news that the Black Cats accepted an £8 million bid plus £2 million in add-ons for the Irvine-born star.

Southampton had failed with two previous bids for Stewart; however, he now looks set to finally join the Saints and put an end to his productive spell at Sunderland, which has yielded 40 goals and eight assists in 80 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed on X that Wolverhampton Wanderers are locked in talks with Southampton regarding striker Adams, who has been identified as an alternative to Salernitana forward Boulaye Dia as a potential solution to the Old Gold's striker shortage.

Nevertheless, The Athletic's David Ornstein has delivered a huge twist of fate in the Adams saga on the same social media platform, stating: "Southampton have blocked proposed Che Adams transfer to Wolverhampton Wanderers. 27yo Scotland striker was due to extend #SaintsFC contract + go on loan with £15m buy option that could become obligation. Deal currently off. W/@J_Tanswell @TheAthleticFC."

Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Everton all remain keen on Adams as the window draws towards its conclusion and it is unclear at present where Adams will be playing his football for the remainder of this term, as per Football Insider.

Southampton - summer signings Fee Shea Charles (Manchester City) £15m Josh McNamara (Manchester City) Undisclosed Derrick Abu (Chelsea) Free Ryan Manning (Swansea City) Free Zach Awe (Arsenal) Free Joe Lumley (Middlesbrough) Free Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) Loan Mason Holgate (Everton) Loan Flynn Downes (West Ham United) Loan Taylor Harwood-Bellis Loan Fees according to Sky Sports

What has Alex Crook said about Southampton's latest striker news?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, talkSPORT journalist Crook has indicated that another striker potentially pitching up at St Mary's Stadium before the deadline isn't out of the realms of possibility.

When asked if he'd heard if Southampton could be in for another striker, Crook told GMS: "I've not heard that because obviously, they've got Adam Armstrong still as well, but I wouldn't rule it out. I know that Russell Martin, the manager, is planning on being busy today."