Highlights Southampton's interest in Norwich full-back Max Aarons is genuine, despite being well-stocked in the full-back department.

A deal to bring him to St. Mary's could cost around £10m.

Tino Livramento, Kyle Walker-Peters, and Romain Perraud could all end up leaving the club this summer.

Southampton’s interest in Norwich full-back Max Aarons could be genuine at St. Mary’s, though they are well stocked in that area of the pitch, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Russell Martin aims to put new life into this Saints squad as the south coast outfit hope to achieve an immediate return to the Premier League come the end of the season.

Southampton transfer news – Max Aarons

According to talkSPORT, Southampton are lining up a move to sign Aarons from Norwich, looking to add another fresh face to Martin’s squad ahead of the Championship season’s kick-off this weekend.

The same outlet claims the 23-year-old has been identified as a potential replacement for Tino Livramento, linked with a return to the Premier League.

Aarons could be available for the right price after Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber indicated that now could be the time for the right-back to leave Carrow Road.

“People on the outside might have this perception that we have these close relationships. Max [Aarons] needs to go. He needs to go. He's out-grown us. We can't help him anymore. And I hope he gets the move that I think he deserves. I think he's been really unlucky not to have got a move by now,” Webber told reporters.

“But on the business side, and what I truly believe is right for Max, and probably what's right for the team as well it is time to freshen it up. I think if the right offer came this summer, it could be really good for all parties.”

That right price could be £10m, with a previous report from The Telegraph quoting that figure regarding a potential move to Fulham.

Crook believes that Norwich will demand “a lot of money” for Aarons but believes Southampton’s interest is genuine, despite being well-stocked in the full-back departments.

What has Crook said about Southampton and Aarons?

When asked if Aarons could be a genuine target for Southampton, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “I believe so, but a lot will have to happen because I think Norwich want a lot of money for him.

“Currently, they've got Kyle Walker-Peters and Livramento as well. If they stay, he wouldn't necessarily go straight into the team. Romain Perraud, the left-back, could play over there as well. But he's got some interest from clubs. He could be one that could go towards the end of the window. But, I think the interest is genuine.”

What will happen to Southampton’s current full-backs this summer?

Tino Livramento

With Southampton identifying Aarons as a replacement for Livramento, it’s a curious case to see where the latter’s future lies, with interest in his services intensifying over the last few weeks.

According to The Northern Echo, Newcastle United could make a new offer to sign Livramento, having been unable to agree a fee with the south coast outfit as of yet.

Southampton turned down a £20m bid for the young full-back last month, having agreed a hefty sell-on clause with former club Chelsea, meaning the Saints want to drive up the England U21’s value as much as possible.

TalkSPORT then claimed that Southampton had turned down a second approach from Newcastle worth £30m, with the Saints holding out for a fee in the region of £50m.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle’s move for Livramento is “still alive” but is apprehensive about how much Newcastle will be willing to spend on the versatile defender.

Having made just two outings last term following his recovery from a cruciate ligament rupture, Livramento hopes to regain his form this term and prove his worth, whether at Southampton or Newcastle.

But his departure would create an opening at either right-back or left-back for Aarons and could pave the way to strike a deal with Norwich.

Kyle Walker-Peters

Another full-back linked with a move away from Southampton is Kyle Walker-Peters, who has been a regular for the Saints since his arrival on the south coast in January 2020.

According to The Sun, Fulham are interested in offering the 26-year-old an immediate route back into the Premier League as Marco Silva aims to bolster his full-back department.

Walker-Peters, capable of playing on the right and left side of the defence, is valued at £20m by the Saints, but there is hope a deal between £15m-£18m could be struck by the west London outfit.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man has also attracted interest from abroad from Roma and Lens.

However, the Serie A and Ligue 1 outfit would prefer to strike a loan deal for the defender.

The two-cap England international’s departure potentially opens on route at both right-back and left-back for Aarons at Southampton, hinting that the Norwich star could be seen as a replacement for Livramento and Walker-Peters.

However, it’s unlikely Southampton would be willing to easily let go of a reliable presence who has provided ten goal contributions in 120 appearances for the Saints.

Romain Perraud

Southampton could also sell left-back Romain Perraud as Martin aims to rebuild a squad whose confidence will be shot after finishing bottom of the Premier League last season.

According to a report in The Sun in June, Perraud could leave the south coast outfit following last term’s relegation, with several European clubs interested in acquiring his signature.

The 25-year-old operated at left-back last season, providing six goal contributions across 36 appearances.

However, with European interest in his signature, it seems unlikely that the Toulouse-born full-back has an appetite for Championship football heading into this weekend’s kick-off.

The former Stade Brestois full-back’s contract at St. Mary’s has less than two years to run, meaning the current transfer window could see the Saints get optimal value for the €13m (£11.2m) signing.

Though traditionally used as a right-back, Aarons is capable of performing on the left side of defence, and his arrival could allow Martin to cash in on Perraud’s services.

Aarons has enjoyed two promotion campaigns from the Championship and that vital experience could help push the Saints over the line in their quest to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Therefore, it would make sense that one of the aforementioned trio could be set for a departure from St. Mary’s, with Aarons now being courted as an alternative option this summer.