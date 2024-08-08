Highlights Amid interest from Southampton Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is leaning towards Sheffield United loan.

Russell Martin's side previously lodged a £7m bid for the 21-year-old's signature.

Southampton have targeted Carvalho and O'Riley this summer, with the latter happy to join the club.

Southampton, in an attempt to bolster their squad for Premier League action, are set to miss out on Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi this summer as, according to journalist Edmund Brack, the 21-year-old is leaning towards a temporary spell at Sheffield United.

After overcoming a stubborn Leeds United side in the Championship play-off final, Russell Martin and Co have added Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Flynn Downes and Ben Brereton Diaz to their roster.

The triumvirate of stars will be imperative to how the side from the south coast fare upon their return to the Premier League – but the former Swansea City boss has not concluded his summer business with an array of names linked to the club.

Rak-Sakyi Set to Snub Southampton Move

Sheffield United poised to win race for his signature

Journalist Alan Nixon recently revealed that Oliver Glasner and his entourage were ‘open’ to allowing Rak-Sakyi to leave on loan before the end of August after he was left out of their pre-season squad that toured the United States.

Previously, Sky Sports had revealed that Rak-Sakyi – monitored by a host of clubs this summer – was a target for Southampton, while the report also suggested Martin and Co could agree a deal to sign the Englishman next summer.

In fact, reports even suggested that Southampton had lodged a shock bid – worth in the region of £7 million – for the Palace outcast, who has been hailed by former Charlton boss Dean Holden as 'phenomenal', in July.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Charlton Athletic 49 15 9 3/0 Crystal Palace U21 40 24 8 2/0 Crystal Palace U18 17 8 8 2/0 Crystal Palace 10 0 0 0/0 Brighton U18 1 1 0 0/0 Chelsea U18 1 0 0 0/0

Now, Brack, taking to X (formerly Twitter), suggested that Rak-Sakyi is more enticed by a loan spell with now-Championship outfit Sheffield United this summer amid a lack of game time at Selhurst Park.

The journalist did insist, however, that it is not guaranteed where the left-winger will end up at the end of the summer trading period, especially with his employers’ hefty loan dee demands.

“Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is leaning towards a loan move to Sheffield United. Not guaranteed at this stage where he ends up. Crystal Palace demanding a substantial loan fee to take the 21-year-old for the season.”

A dynamic player on either flank, the five-cap England Under-20 international piqued the interest of potential suitors during his temporary spell at Charlton Athletic in 22/23 after notching 15 league goals and a further eight assists.

Southampton Keen on Carvalho and O’Riley

The latter is ‘happy’ with a move to the south coast

As mentioned earlier, Martin and his entourage are ensuring to use the entirety of the summer transfer window to the best of their ability with Celtic and Denmark star Matt O’Riley and Fabio Carvalho of Liverpool targeted by the club.

Per BBC Radio Solent journalist Adam Blackmore, Southampton are hoping to sign the aforementioned duo – who both boast experience in their respective top divisions – this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 23/24 campaign, O'Riley recorded 19 goals and 18 assists in 49 outings across all competitions.

Blackmore has insisted that should a would-be buyer match Liverpool’s asking price of £15 million for Carvalho, it is understood that the Portuguese would be likely to leave, despite impressing in pre-season against Manchester United.

Elsewhere, O’Riley – ahead of a potentially career-defining move – is ‘happy’ to join Southampton, per reports. European behemoth duo Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan were interested parties back in January, but a move north of the border now seems the likeliest option.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 08/08/2024