Southampton are looking to land a deal for Swansea City defender Nathan Wood and their pursuit has been given a boost thanks to a key factor, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Russell Martin’s side are worryingly scarce with options in the centre-back berth and could be set to add another option after signing Everton defender Mason Holgate on loan.

Southampton transfer news – Nathan Wood

Martin and his recruitment team have already shored up the south coast side's back line this summer by adding Holgate to their roster on a season-long loan, but the latest news suggests the Saints boss is not done there. BBC Sport have reported that Martin wants a reunion with former centre-back Wood, having signed the 21-year-old when he was at the helm at Swansea.

His two opening proposals, however, have been batted away by the Welsh side, according to reports, while the latest offer was reportedly in the ballpark of £10m. Despite Swansea boss Michael Duff standing firm, the England Under-21 international is, as reported by MailOnline, eager to reunite with Martin and embark on a new challenge in England and reports are now suggesting that Duff is holding out for £12m for his services.

The south coast side will be keen to regain their topflight credibility at the first time of asking and have begun their Championship campaign swimmingly seeing as they are yet to lose a game. Their defensive record is, however, not up to scratch and so it makes sense why another centre-back is being eyed during their all-important season.

Wood has less than a year to run on his Swansea.com Stadium contract and so his current employers seemingly have little negotiating power amid heavy interest from the Championship outfit. Now, Taylor has provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest on the deal and how likely Southampton are to snare the Middlesbrough-born defender.

Southampton summer departures Fee Romeo Lavia (Chelsea) £58m James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United) £30m Tino Livramento (Newcastle United) £32m Mohammed Salisu (Monaco) £17.2m Kegs Chauke (Burton Albion) Undisc. Ibrahima Diallo (Al-Duhail) Undisc. Dan Nlundulu (Bolton Wanderers) Undisc. Mislav Orsic (Trabzonspor) Undisc. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Copenhagen) Free Sam Bellis (Barrow) Free Nico Lawrence (Colchester United) Loan Mateusz Lis (Goztepe) Loan Duje Caleta-Car (Lyon) Loan Caleb Watts Released Theo Walcott Retired Willy Caballero Retired All fees according to Sky Sports

What did Ryan Taylor say about Southampton and Nathan Wood?

Taylor insisted that Wood’s move to Southampton is ‘very likely to happen’ given that it is beneficial to all parties, bar Swansea. However, the journalist did say that Swansea are best off letting him move on as there is still ample time left in the market to find a worthy successor.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yeah, I think that’s one that’s very likely to happen. I think Nathan Wood wants the move, and it just makes sense before all parties besides Swansea, of course. But if you’ve got a case where there’s a player that wants to leave, you’re better off moving them on because there’s still time to get someone in. I think that’s one we could see movement on.”

All The Latest Transfer News: Every Done Deal, Rumour And All The Gossip

What next for Southampton?

Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Southampton are working behind-the-scenes to form a deal to bring in Lawrence Shankland to the club before the window slams shut. The Scotland international could be lined up to replace his compatriot Che Adams who is being touted with a move away from St. Mary’s, though nothing - as it stands - has come to fruition.

Everton are the leading suitors for Adams and the 27-year-old could be tempted by the switch considering it represents a chance to play at England’s highest level again. Shankland, 28, has proven his prolific nature in front of goal at Hearts after notching 33 goals in 54 games, per Transfermarkt, for them across all competitions. Should Adams pack up and leave before September 1, it seems that Shankland, thanks to his experience and impressive goalscoring exploits, would be the ideal replacement.