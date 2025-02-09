Southampton must start looking to the future after being knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship outfit Burnley on Saturday afternoon, and Danny Rohl should be at the forefront of their minds.

It has been a miserable season for Southampton after ascending back to the Premier League last term through the play-offs, with the Saints were brought back down to reality during their first campaign back in the top flight with just nine points so far.

Former manager Russell Martin remained committed to his possession-based philosophy, displaying little room for change. It was such stubbornness that, while admirable in a sense, ultimately cost Martin his job, as it evidently did not translate to the Premier League with Southampton’s crop of players.

In his place, Southampton appointed ex-Torino boss Ivan Juric, but still they have struggled. The south coast club have picked up just nine points and two wins all season in the Premier League, with many having already resigned them to a swift return to the Championship by the campaign’s end.

Southampton's 24/25 Premier League Season So Far League Position 20th Points 9 Games Played 24 Wins 2 Draws 3 Losses 19 Goals Scored 18 Goals Conceded 54

As such, why stick with Juric until a near-unavoidable fate is met? It seemed an appointment for the short term at the time of his arrival and it is hard to imagine that he will remain with the Saints should they be relegated.

With reports suggesting that Ivan Juric has a break clause in his contract, now is the time to start planning for 2025/26. Southampton were interested in Danny Rohl before hiring Juric, who has done a sensational job since taking over Sheffield Wednesday, guiding them away from what appeared to be a certain relegation last season.

Rohl is an exciting manager who deploys teams with a clear identity, and has already been earmarked as someone to take over next season should Juric leave. Still only in his mid-30s, he could remain at St Mary’s for years to come in theory, should the club decide to pursue him again.

He is already well known by the club, having worked there in the past as a coach before entering senior management in 2023.

With Rohl, who was described as "massive" by Wednesday captain Barry Bannan, Southampton would have a manager that is clearly comfortable working on projects and one who, were he unsuccessful in reaching the Premier League, would surely shape Southampton up nicely for another promotion push in the following season.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday Career Games Managed 74 Wins 30 Draws 15 Losses 29 Goals Scored 106 Goals Conceded 116

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Southampton Already Have Next Tyler Dibling in 'Exciting' Academy Star Southampton already have their next Tyler Dibling in exciting 18-year-old Staplewood academy star Baylee Dipepa.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 08/02/2025)