Southampton suffered the ignominy of having the record for the quickest relegation in Premier League history on Sunday after a 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur - and the south coast club should be doing all they can to prepare for next season.

It's been a dismal season for the Saints, who have taken points in just six of their 31 top-flight games this campaign, with just two of those being wins against bottom half sides in Everton and Ipswich Town. Current boss Ivan Juric came in for Russell Martin to try and fix the mess the latter had made just before the Christmas period, having mustered just five points from 16 games before he was given the boot.

Juric Must Leave Now to Bed New Boss in

The Saints boss has had a torrid time in England

However, Juric has an almost identical record, and he will mirror Martin's five points from 16 games record if Saints are beaten by Aston Villa next Saturday - which surely has to result in him being given the boot in preparation for next season.

Juric has suffered damning defeats such as the 5-0 trouncing at home to Brentford, successive 4–0 losses to Chelsea and Brighton, and their only point at home since early November in the 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace in midweek. Should they lose the remainder of their seven games, they'll beat Derby County's record-low of 11 points in a Premier League season and that should ring alarm bells at St. Mary's.

Southampton's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 2 20th Losses 25 20th Goals scored 23 20th Goals conceded 74 20th Points 10 20th

With that in mind, they should sack Juric now with a new boss in mind to bring them back to the top-flight. There is no doubting that Southampton will once again be one of the strongest sides in the division next season, but getting rid of that toxicity that has been volatile and present for the best part of the year is the best course of action.

Seeing Juric depart now would give the manager time to work with the players and work out who deserves to remain at St. Mary's, alongside being sold - akin to a miniature pre-season before the actual off-season itself.

Southampton Could Opt for Some of the Championship's Finest

The Saints have had success doing so with Martin and they could return

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is the obvious choice, but there are other managers who could be propelled into the hot seat. Steve Cooper lifted Nottingham Forest to the top-flight via the play-offs despite starting his tenure in the relegation zone, and he also got Swansea City to the Championship play-off final the season prior - so there is evident knowledge and experience of the league in the 45-year-old's repertoire.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ivan Juric has won just two of his 16 games in charge of Southampton.

If the Saints do want to play the progressive style of football that they have been looking to master in recent years, they could move for other names. Marti Cifuentes of Queens Park Rangers has been impressive, whilst Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick could also be an option if the Teeside outfit aren't promoted.

The latter would be tough to tempt at this stage in the season, but if Southampton are serious about getting back to their best, they should look to do anything they can to relieve Juric of his duties and give their prospective new boss the best chance possible of promotion.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-04-25.

Related Southampton demand more than £100m for Tottenham, Liverpool and Man City target Tyler Dibling According to reports, interested clubs including Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City will have to pay as much as £100m to sign Southampton wonderkid Tyler Dibling this summer. The 19-year-old has shone for the Saints this season, despite the club's horrible form as they look set to return to the Championship. With the England Under-21 international increasingly likely to leave the club, Southampton have reportedly set an asking price of £100m as they aim to price out suitors. Is he worth the fee?

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.