Southampton conceded a dramatic late equaliser at home to Ipswich Town, which prevented Russell Martin's men from securing their first victory of the Premier League season, and should surely see the former Swansea City manager's future at St. Mary's under fire.

The Saints emerged from the blocks quickly on the south coast, netting just five minutes into the encounter between the newly promoted sides, with teenager Tyler Dibling slotting past Arijanet Muric in the Ipswich goal. The away side piled on the pressure in the second half, and were eventually awarded for this deep into stoppage time, when midfielder Sam Morsy fired a spectacular volley past Aaron Ramsdale to make sure the points were shared.

Although the result means Southampton have registered their first Premier League point of the new season, it also means Martin's team remain winless since returning to the top flight. Such a record and the dismal nature of today's capitulation, ought to prompt the club's hierarchy to consider Martin's position as head coach.

Southampton Should Sack Martin

The manager's style of play hasn't translated to the Premier League

Appointed as first team manager last season despite fan backlash, Martin earned plaudits in the Championship for implementing a clear identity, with his teams looking to dominate possession and territory throughout football matches.

With a vastly superior squad to most other second division sides, the ex-Norwich City player was able to enact this style of play successfully, and won promotion back to the Premier League by beating Leeds 1-0 at Wembley in May.

Insistent on retaining this identity when making the step-up, it has so far failed to translate effectively to the top flight. Defeats to Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Manchester United meant the Saints came into Saturday afternoon's relegation six-pointer with newly promoted counterparts Ipswich in dire need of three points.

On course to do so until the dying embers, Southampton's inability to hold out for the victory will be hugely concerning to the club's senior figures.

According to Football Insider, alarm bells are already ringing in the St. Mary's boardroom, and if results don't improve by the end of the month, Martin could be given his marching orders. The report indicates that Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace has been eyed as a potential successor to the 38-year-old former MK Dons boss.

Martin's Record as Southampton Manager Matches Managed 61 Wins 32 Draws 12 Losses 17 Win Percentage 52.5%

Teenage Starlet Expected to Sign New Saints Deal

The winger has impressed in recent matches

There has been some good news for Southampton this week, despite all the misery, with reports emerging that teenage starlet Tyler Dibling is expected to put pen to paper on a new long-term deal with the south coast club.

The 18-year-old impressed in last week's defeat to Manchester United, hailed for a 'fantastic' display by Peter Crouch, and built on that this week by opening his Premier League account against the Tractor Boys.

It's believed that the young talent will likely be persuaded to commit his future to the club that developed him, with his new deal including significantly improved terms.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - as of 21/09/2024