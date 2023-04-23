Southampton must appoint their next permanent manager on the basis of being the right fit and their ability to "execute a vision", much like Vincent Kompany at Burnley, The Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Saints remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League with only seven games remaining.

Southampton manager news - Ruben Selles and Vincent Kompany

Spaniard Ruben Selles was appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season following the sacking of Nathan Jones, his first senior role as manager after serving as Ralph Hassenhuttl's assistant from the start of the current season.

With relegation looming, Southampton must already begin planning for the long-term future - which will likely start in the Championship next season. Is Selles the man to oversee a complete rebuild at St.Mary's, or is there another manager out there who can get them back to the Premier League in a sustainable fashion?

Vincent Kompany could well provide some inspiration. Appointed by Burnley after their relegation in 21/22, the Belgian represented a massive shift for the club in terms of playing style and experience but has taken the Clarets back up at the first time of asking - and with seven games to spare.

What has Taylor said about Southampton and Vincent Kompany?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "They shouldn't be looking to attract a certain level of manager, they should be looking to attract the right coach and the right fit.

"If you look at Kompany at Burnley, I know it's a cliché at the moment because they're doing so well, even if it was a little bit of a risk when they appointed him. But if you have someone that can execute a vision, there's no limit to what you can achieve really. I mean, if you look at what Burnley have done this season, nobody would have ever predicted that. I would have maybe backed them to be promoted, but they have literally run away with it, and they've done it in style."

What next for Southampton?

While Kompany himself is obviously off-limits, Southampton would do well to take a similar risk on a promising young manager eager to prove himself, despite the massive challenge the slog of a Championship season represents, particularly when you're one of the favourites for promotion. Selles may well fit the bill given the way the team's performances have improved during his short tenure, even as they remain at the foot of the table.