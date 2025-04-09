Southampton technical director Johannes Spors has slashed the club's new manager shortlist from ten down to three with Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl favourite to take over, according to The Sun.

Saints sacked Ivan Juric on Monday morning after their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed following the 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Spors Shortlists Three Managers for Southampton Job

According to the Sun, Spors has been talking to potential new managers ever since his arrival at St Mary's in February, with the club's dreadful form under Russell Martin continuing despite the appointment of Juric in December.

The report says that Danny Rohl is the 'leading candidate' for the job as Southampton look to bounce back from relegation immediately for the second time in three seasons, with the 'elite' coach having impressed with the job he's done at Hillsborough.

Bringing in their top target depends on agreeing a compensation fee with the Owls, which sits at £4m for Premier League clubs, but is lower for Championship clubs.

Southampton could choose to wait - like they did with Martin previously - until they are officially no longer a Premier League club before making their move, but they could be pushed to sort a deal quickly as they face fresh competition from RB Leipzig to hire the in-demand 35-year-old.

Wednesday star Josh Windass has raved over Rohl for the job he has done at the club, calling him "unbelievable".

He said:

"It’s been a tough season for everyone, but since Danny’s come in, he’s changed the way we play, and he’s changed the way we all think. "He’s probably the best coach I’ve ever worked with. "His detail, and his understanding. Some players may understand things quicker than others and I don’t think he gets frustrated by that, he takes time with each individual, making sure that everyone fully knows what he wants. “Since he’s come in... I think we’re a mid-table team, which with the group we’ve got is unbelievable."

Southampton Also Eyeing 'Ambitious' Liam Rosenior Move

The former Hull City boss has shone with Strasbourg

Southampton face a tough battle to prise Rohl away from Sheffield Wednesday, but it could be an even bigger uphill struggle to attract Rosenior.

The 40-year-old has gone from strength to strength having been sacked by Hull City at the end of last season, and his Strasbourg side currently sit in fourth position in the Ligue 1 standings, just three points adrift of second-placed Marseille as they chase Champions League football.