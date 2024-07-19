Highlights Premier League sides Southampton and Newcastle United have been linked with Aaron Ramsdale.

The Arsenal goalkeeper could depart this summer following the permanent signing of David Raya from Brentford.

The Gunners are not actively looking to sell the shot-stopper, but will not stand in his way.

Premier League clubs Southampton and Newcastle United are interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to Football London.

It’s been a quiet summer for the Gunners so far with no significant incomings. David Raya’s loan move from Brentford was made permanent, but the club are yet to complete any further first team business.

Despite the slow window, it’s a crucial summer for Arsenal after their second-placed finish in the Premier League last term. Mikel Arteta’s side came agonisingly close to pipping Manchester City to the title, but will instead have to dust themselves off and go again next season.

Ramsdale ‘Attracting’ Interest

The goalkeeper could push for a move

Following Raya’s permanent move from Brentford, it has been claimed Ramsdale may look for a move away in a bid to secure more regular playing time. According to Football.London, Arsenal are happy to have two top quality goalkeepers in the squad battling it out for the number one shirt.

However, the article claims Ramsdale - who has been labelled "exceptional" by Arteta - instead is likely to push for a departure following his relegation to second choice. Southampton have reportedly expressed an interest, while Newcastle United also pose as a viable option for the England international.

Ramsdale signed for Arsenal in 2021 from Sheffield United in a deal worth an initial £24m. The 26-year-old had been part of the Blades’ academy and he signed his first professional contract with the club in 2016, but signed for Bournemouth 12 months later in 2017.

Aaron Ramsdale 2023/24 stats for Arsenal in all competitions Stat: Appearances 11 Clean sheets 3 Goals conceded 12 Minutes played 990

He returned to Sheffield three years later and, in total, made 46 appearances across his two spells at Bramall Lane. For Arsenal, he has amassed 89 appearances so far and is under contract until 2026, with the option of a further year.

Southampton Could Cover Bazunu Absence

The goalkeeper could be out for up to 12 months through injury

Southampton's goalkeeper situation is interesting ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Republic of Ireland international Gavin Bazunu was the undoubted first choice last season until he ruptured his Achilles' tendon before a match against Preston North End towards the end of the campaign, and he was then replaced by Alex McCarthy from then until the promotion-winning game against Leeds United at Wembley.

McCarthy - who kept two clean sheets in Saints' three playoff matches - has since signed a new contract at St Mary's, while Mateusz Lis is currently back at the club following a successful loan spell with Goztepe last term.

Ramsdale will only move to a club where he would be number one, so you would expect that one keeper would have to leave to accommodate the England international, with Lis the most obvious candidate.