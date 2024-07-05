Highlights Manchester United are open to cashing in on Scott McTominay as plans are put in place ahead of the upcoming season.

The Scotland international is wanted by Fulham, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Southampton.

Fulham are expected to table an offer for McTominay during the latter stages of the transfer window.

Manchester United are reportedly willing to part ways with midfielder Scott McTominay this summer with Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham among the sides keen to sign the 52-cap Scotland international, according to ManchesterWorld.

The 27-year-old, born in Lancaster, has struggled to find regular game time at the Old Trafford-based outfit in recent times following the arrivals of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, while the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo into first team proceedings has also reduced his opportunities.

Related 'Monster' Still Keen on Move to Man Utd Despite their reluctance to spend big on Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, Manchester United still have the centre-back on their shortlist.

In 2023/24 alone, the much-beloved Scot played 43 games across all competitions and managed to become Erik ten Hag’s goalscoring saviour at times, notching 10 strikes with his pair of doubles against Brentford and Chelsea his most important.

Man Utd Willing to Sell McTominay This Summer

Four Premier League clubs interested

Close

McTominay’s current Old Trafford contract expires in the summer of 2025 and, as a result, his Premier League employers will be keen to drum up interest in his signature to avoid the risk of losing him on a free transfer at the end of the upcoming campaign.

According to ManchesterWorld, a total of four sides from the Premier League - Fulham, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Southampton - are gunning for his signature this summer.

Marco Silva’s Fulham are leading the race for the Carrington graduate’s signature and are expected to table an offer later on in the window with the Lisbon-born tactician looking to reunite him with former teammate Andreas Pereira.

McTominay's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Man Utd Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 1,893 9th Goals 7 =3rd Overall rating 6.71 9th Tackles per game 1.5 6th Shots per game 1.4 6th Assists 1 =5th Interceptions per game 0.4 =9th

Interestingly, West Ham had an offer - worth £30 million - rejected for the midfielder last summer, per The Athletic, and the consensus is that their interest has diminished over the last 12 months - however the Manchester Evening News report he could fetch £35m.

Primarily a central midfielder McTominay - labelled as "outstanding" by Scotland assistant manager John Carver - is also able to offer cover as a second striker and centre-forward - and it’s his versatility, alongside his natural prowess in front of goal, that makes him such an attractive prospect to would-be buyers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: McTominay finished 2023/24 as Manchester United’s joint third-highest goalscorer with Alejandro Garnacho on 10. Rasmus Hojlund (16) and Bruno Fernandes (15) finished above him.

Given that McTominay's sale would yield 'pure profit' thanks to him being an academy graduate, letting the Scotsman leave this summer could boost the prospective kitty of Ten Hag's side tenfold as they look to make moves in the market themselves.

Joshua Zirkzee ‘Open’ to Old Trafford Move

Man Utd prepared to meet £34m release clause

While McTominay has been mooted as one of Manchester United’s potential outgoings, plenty of fans are getting excited around Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s first series of new faces of his well-documented Old Trafford era.

Bologna’s Joshua Zirzkee has emerged as a potential addition as a means of reducing the goalscoring burden on Hojlund’s shoulders. The young Dane, who was signed just last summer for £72 million, was the Red Devils’ top goalscorer in 2023/24, but would benefit from Ten Hag securing some help in the coming weeks and months.

Related Man Utd Have Plan for Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund Manchester United are currently weighing up their options for centre forward but do believe Zirkzee could work alongside Hojlund.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, while exclusively speaking to GIVEMESPORT, suggested that the Dutchman, still just 23 years of age, is open to a summer switch to Old Trafford amid clamour over his signature.

Previously, Sheth had also insisted that Ten Hag and his entourage, which includes newly-appointed sporting director Dan Ashworth, are willing to meet Zirkzee’s release clause - believed to be £34million - as they look to bolster their attack with another promising superstar.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored