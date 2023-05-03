Southampton fans may feel disappointed with James Ward-Prowse after the season he's had, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old is the captain of a side who are bottom of the Premier League, so he certainly has to take some responsibility.

Southampton news - James Ward-Prowse

Ward-Prowse has been heavily linked with a move away from the Saints - the club he's spent his whole career with.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Ward-Prowse recently, ahead of a potential move in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that if Southampton are relegated, which is looking increasingly likely, then Ward-Prowse could be available for around £40m.

The England international is captain of Ruben Selles' side and the team as a whole has shown a lack of leaders over the course of the season.

In the last two transfer windows, Sport Republic primarily targeted younger talent, bringing in the likes of Romeo Lavia, Samuel Edozie, Juan Larios, and Kamaldeen Sulemana - Lavia the only one to make any real impact on the south coast.

With over 400 appearances for the club (via Transfermarkt), Ward-Prowse has the experience to pass on to these players, but it hasn't worked out for the Saints so far this term.

What has Jones said about Ward-Prowse?

Jones has suggested that the fans at St Mary's Stadium may be disappointed with how Ward-Prowse has performed this season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I think the problem is that the team just don't really play to his strengths anymore and the frustration has really felt like it's boiling over. I think some fans probably feel disappointed in him this season."

Is Ward-Prowse likely to leave in the summer?

Considering he's never won anything of note in his time at Southampton and he's now 28 years old, it's probably time for him to move on.

The Portsmouth-born midfielder has shown immense faith in the club so far, but if he wants to win trophies before his career is over, he's unlikely to achieve that at the Saints.

Ward-Prowse's international career could also be suffering as a result of playing for a club like Southampton.

Although Gareth Southgate will give a chance to players playing towards the bottom of the table, as we see with Declan Rice at West Ham United, it's certainly easier if you're playing for a bigger club.