Highlights Mason Holgate has struggled to make an impact at Southampton and has faced limited game time since joining on loan from Everton.

Despite his difficulties, journalist Dean Jones believes Holgate has the potential to turn things around and become a success.

The Everton-loanee now has a chance to stamp his authority on the team after a huge blow for Russell Martin with Jan Bednarek.

Southampton defender Mason Holgate has struggled to make an impact since arriving at St Mary's Stadium in the summer transfer window, but he could now have an opportunity to cement his place in the side, as journalist Dean Jones discusses his place in Russell Martin's squad ahead of the weekend, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT.

After dropping down from the Premier League, Holgate may have been expecting to become a guaranteed starter in the Championship, but it hasn't worked out that way so far for the English defender. The former Barnsley man has made multiple errors on the south coast in the limited game time he's been given, but he could have a chance to stake his claim against West Brom at the weekend.

Holgate is going through a tricky period in his career after falling out of favour at Everton and being sent out on loan, but there's a long time left in the campaign for the 27-year-old to turn things around.

Mason Holgate has been one of Southampton's worst performers

Holgate signed for the Saints in the summer from Premier League side Everton on a season-long loan. The centre-back endured a difficult start to his time on the south coast and quickly fell down the pecking order at St Mary's. Martin has given Holgate the odd appearance in a Saints shirt here and there throughout the season, but he's certainly not a guaranteed starter.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Holgate had a 'bad start' under Martin, but backed the defender to turn things around and become a success.

Mason Holgate - Southampton 23/24 - Championship Stats Appearances 3 (1) Minutes 201 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow cards 0 Tackles per game 1.3 Pass success rate 88.6% Aerial duels won per game 1.3 Average rating 6.24 All stats according to WhoScored

After Jan Bednarek picked up his fifth yellow card of the term against Millwall, the Polish centre-back will now miss Southampton's next game at the weekend. Whether Holgate is the man that Martin shows faith in remains to be seen, but with Jack Stephens out injured, the Southampton manager has limited options to play with.

Read More: Big Ross Stewart claim has now been made at Southampton

Jones has suggested that this could be an opportunity for Holgate to start again this weekend and kickstart his Southampton career, if Martin opts to bring him in with Bednarek out through suspension. The journalist adds that Holgate can undoubtedly play at a higher level than what we've seen him produce so far, and although losing Bednarek is a blow for the Saints, this is a chance for someone else to take their opportunity with both hands. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It's definitely a blow to have Bednarek missing for a game of that significance and it's up to Holgate to take the opportunity with both hands really. If you consider the minutes that Holgate has been on the pitch so far this season, they haven't been minutes that have led to anything good. I think the only game that he was part of that they actually have won he played for one minute. You can't say that he's had the right winning mentality since coming into this team and, obviously, there have been moments which he's probably tried to forget because there have been some disappointing ones so far. But we know that Mason Holgate can play at a better level than what we've seen so far at Southampton, and I think that disappointment for somebody else is an opportunity for him to kind of start again."

Russell Martin has a major issue which needs to be addressed

Although Holgate has stood out as a player who has struggled in the Championship with Southampton, he is part of a wider problem. In England's second tier, no side in the top half has conceded more goals than the Saints, and considering Holgate has played just 201 minutes in the league, the issue runs deeper than just him.

With Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who won the division last season with Burnley, and Bednarek, who is a regular for his country, usually the starting pairing in the heart of defence, it's clearly not a personnel problem. Martin plays a high-risk, high-reward system, focusing heavily on possession and playing out from the back, which is always going to have its negatives as well as positives. Finding the right balance will be key for Southampton in their push for promotion.