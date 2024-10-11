Simon Jordan says Russell Martin needs to "stop dying on his philosophy" after Southampton’s winless start to the Premier League season.

The 38-year-old has so far remained adamant about his possession-based tactical approach, which has yielded a return of just one point from the first seven top-flight games and seen the manager come under pressure for his job.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan urged Martin to ‘change and grow up’, and highlighted the upcoming clash against fellow relegation candidates Leicester City as a must-win for the Saints' boss.

Rumours over Martin’s uncertain future at St Mary’s have intensified over the October international break, with the latest reports suggesting the Brighton-born manager is ‘one game away’ from being sacked.

The manner of their defeats has raised particular concerns, having already conceded 15 goals in the Premier League, the joint second-worst record of all clubs in the division.

Southampton have won just two of their nine games across all competitions so far, with both victories occurring in the EFL Cup, where they’ve reached the fourth round and will face Stoke City later this month.

Saints Boss Urged to Shift Approach

‘Stop dying on your philosophy’

While on talkSPORT's morning show, host Jim White revealed that he had been told by those high up in the club that there was still faith in Martin for now and they were not ready to pull the trigger.

That then saw Jordan urge Martin to adjust his tactics after Southampton’s winless start to the season to save his job and pinpointed the upcoming clash against Leicester City as a must-win:

“Yeah, that means change and grow up. Do it and stop dying on your philosophy. That's what that means. Southampton versus Leicester. There you go. There's your game. That's the next cab off the rank, and it's at home.”

Martin has so far continued to adhere to his ball-dominant approach in the Premier League, having won promotion with a staggering 65.5% possession – more than any other team in the top two English leagues last season.

The Saints currently boast the fifth-best average possession among all 20 top-flight clubs, with 57.4%. Only Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool, and Brighton have had more of the ball in the opening seven games.

Martin will now face a more favourable run of fixtures to try and turn things around at St Mary’s after the international break. In their next four Premier League fixtures, Southampton will battle fellow bottom-five sides Leicester, Everton and Wolves, and visit the Etihad to face Man City.

Russell Martin Southampton Record (2023-24) Matches 63 Wins 32 Draws 12 Losses 19 Goals scored 116 Goals conceded 95 Points per match 1.17

Tyler Dibling Suffers Injury

Pulls out of England Under-19s duty

Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling has pulled out of England Under-19s duty this week due to an unspecified injury, reporter Alfie House has revealed.

The 18-year-old did not join up with Sam Amo-Ameyaw and the England youngsters for clashes with Portugal and the Netherlands, while the extent of his setback remains unclear.

Dibling had a strong start to life in the Premier League, featuring in all seven fixtures so far and scoring one goal in 317 minutes of top-flight action under Russell Martin. The exciting winger was in line to make his first appearance for the Under-19s, having previously represented England from Under-16 to Under-18 level.

His form so far this season has seen him linked with a move away, but GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the Saints are confident of tying him to a new long-term deal and fending off that interest from elsewhere.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-10-24.