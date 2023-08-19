Southampton have plenty of money to play with this summer, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT their plans for the rest of the window.

The Championship club have focused heavily on sales over the last few weeks.

Southampton transfer news – Latest

After suffering relegation from the Premier League, some of the Saints squad would have been hoping for a swift return back to England’s top flight.

James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, and Tino Livramento were among those to depart, sealing moves to West Ham United, Chelsea, and Newcastle United respectively.

The former Southampton trio raked in around £128m for the south coast club, a significant sum of money for a club in England’s second tier.

Although it’s difficult to stand in the way of players wanting to play Premier League football, Jason Wilcox and Russell Martin now have the difficult task of replacing some of their stars.

The hefty transfer kitty will certainly help, and they’ve got a proven track record of signing young talent and allowing them to develop.

Lavia is a prime example, spending a year at St Mary’s Stadium, playing his first season in senior football, with Chelsea purchasing him just over 12 months after he signed for Southampton.

The likes of Samuel Edozie, Carlos Alcaraz, Juan Larios, Shea Charles, Nathan Tella, and Gavin Bazunu are just a few young talents that Southampton have looked to give a chance over the last year.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has outlined Southampton’s plans after offloading some of their key stars this summer.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Southampton?

Romano has suggested that Southampton will now be busy and creative for the remaining few weeks of the transfer window.

The reliable journalist adds that the Saints are likely to continue going in the same direction, looking to bring in young talent from around England.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yeah, busy and creative. Now they are making money, through selling Livramento, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, and all the other players. Then, it’s going to be time to bring in new talents.

"We know the vision of the director, Jason Wilcox, is about young talent and is about the future. So I’m sure they will go in that direction. They will spend part of that money on young talent. For sure, Southampton will be busy, and it’s going to be very creative.” Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What’s next for Southampton?

It’s all well and good receiving significant fees for players who are looking to leave, but replacing them adequately will be pivotal if the Saints are to bounce back to the Premier League.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Southampton are looking to bring in West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downes and Swansea City’s Matt Grimes.

Saints boss Martin has hinted that Downes could be on his way, claiming that as part of a deal taking Ward-Prowse to West Ham, his side will be receiving a player on loan in the same position.

It looks set to be a busy end to the transfer window for the Saints.