Southampton are not the favourites to sign target Matt O’Riley with Atalanta leading the chase, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Serie A outfit have emerged as front-runners to secure the Denmark international, who is a subject of interest to several Premier League clubs this summer.

Romano suggests Atalanta’s negotiations with Celtic are ongoing – they have so far failed to present a convincing offer for the attacking midfielder, with their latest attempt reaching £14million.

O’Riley could soon be on course to become the most expensive Celtic departure in history and eclipse Kieran Tierney’s transfer to Arsenal for a fee of £25million five years ago.

Saints boss Russell Martin is reportedly an admirer of the midfielder and would be keen on a reunion at St. Mary’s this summer – the pair previously worked together at MK Dons before O’Riley joined Celtic.

Southampton have moved aggressively in the transfer market this summer, with as many as eight new signings arriving before their Premier League return.

Serie A Giants Lead O’Riley Race

Yet to convince Celtic

Asked whether Southampton are in contention for the signing, Romano, speaking to GMS, revealed that Atalanta are the main favourites to get O’Riley this summer as their long-serving boss Gian Piero Gasperini is keen on adding another midfielder to his squad:

“I think Atalanta are the main favourites to sign him, because they want one more midfielder. The negotiation is ongoing. “They already offered €13 million, then €17 million. It’s still not enough to convince Celtic but the interest in O’Riley is absolutely confirmed.”

O’Riley, who signed a contract extension with Celtic less than a year ago, is being eyed by several clubs around Europe and England after yet another impressive season in the Scottish Premiership.

The 23-year-old helped Celtic lift the league and cup double, scoring 19 goals and registering 18 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.

Matt O'Riley Celtic Stats (2023/24) Appearances 49 Goals 19 Assists 18 Yellow cards 4 Minutes played 4,291

After graduating from Fulham’s academy, O’Riley made just five first-team appearances before leaving on a free transfer in July 2020.

Eighteen months later, Celtic acquired him from MK Dons for just £1.5million and are now looking to make a significant profit on their star playmaker, who became ‘the most valuable’ player to have played in the Scottish Premiership earlier this year.

Saints ‘Lead Race’ for Brereton Diaz

He ‘would welcome’ a Premier League return

Southampton are leading the race to sign former Sheffield United striker Ben Brereton Diaz, and the 25-year-old is ‘keen’ on a return to English football, according to TEAMtalk.

The Chilean is back at Villarreal after his short-term loan expired at Sheffield United – Brereton Diaz departed Bramall Lane after making 14 Premier League appearances, scoring six goals.

The ex-Blackburn goalscorer could soon be on the move again as he is down the pecking order at Villarreal, below strikers Gerard Moreno and Alexander Sorloth. Southampton are reportedly ‘pushing’ for his arrival.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-07-24.