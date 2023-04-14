Southampton's weekend clash against Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace is a "must win" game, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Saints currently sit bottom of the Premier League table and Jones believes we're into "do or die" territory for the Hampshire-based outfit.

Southampton latest news

Rock-bottom of the league with just a handful of matches remaining, it hasn't been the campaign Saints fans would've been hoping for before a ball was kicked this season.

There had been plenty of optimism heading into the season, with the-then Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl backed with investment in the summer transfer window.

Southampton splurged over £50 million on new talent, with the likes of Gavin Bazunu, Romeo Lavia and Armel Bella-Kotchap all coming through the door (Transfermarkt).

Despite their big spending, Hasenhuttl was unable to get a tune out of the new additions, with the Southampton hierarchy making the decision to sack him midway through the season.

Replaced by the much-maligned Nathan Jones, the Welsh coach would manage just 14 games in charge of the club, before eventually hiring current boss Ruben Selles.

Hardly the ideal campaign off-the-pitch, it's perhaps no surprise their performances on the field have often been below par, with Southampton averaging less than a point per match this season (Flashscore).

And now with just eight games of the 2022/23 term remaining, veteran Roy Hodgson, who has taken charge of 875 games in his managerial career, will be looking to sign Southampton's relegation warrant this weekend.

What has Dean Jones said about Southampton?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones expressed deep concern for Southampton and the situation they find themselves in.

On the south coast club, Jones said: "It does feel like do or die against Crystal Palace for Southampton now.

"And it's probably not great that they're coming up against one of the most experienced managers that has ever lived to try and get that win.

"Hodgson was tasked with keeping Crystal Palace in the Premier League and they will basically be sticking one nail in Southampton's coffin if he manages to stop them from beating his team this weekend.

"So it's a really big match from a Crystal Palace point of view too, and given the two performances that they've produced so far under Hodgson, I don't think the signs are great for Saints.

"But yeah, it's a must win and it's just difficult to see how they're going to do it.”

What's next for Southampton in the Premier League?

Following Saturday's "do or die" meeting with fellow relegation candidates Crystal Palace, Southampton's task doesn't get much easier, with a Friday night trip to league leaders Arsenal to come after that.

A south-coast derby against Bournemouth follows, before a daunting visit to the North-East to take on Champions League-chasing Newcastle United.

If Southampton are lucky enough to take their survival bid into May, they'll face a tricky month of matches against Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion, all before finishing the season away to Liverpool at Anfield.