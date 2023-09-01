Southampton could be set to lose defensive duo Kyle Walker-Peters and Armel Bella-Kotchap on deadline day as transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed late developments in their respective futures, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Russell Martin has enjoyed a fruitful start in the Championship since the new campaign got underway, though losing two defenders in the dying embers of the window would come as a hammer blow.

Southampton transfer news – Armel Bella-Kotchap and Kyle Walker-Peters

The south coast club have a bloated kitty to work with after losing the likes of Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse. Though, that being said, it seems inevitable that further outgoings could be sanctioned before the window slams firmly shut tonight.

Per MailOnline, Bella-Kotchap is poised to join Borussia Dortmund on a temporary basis but will have an obligation to buy inserted into the clause, though respected journalist Florian Plettenberg has recently reported otherwise. The Sky Sports Germany reporter has claimed that a deal between Saints and the Bundesliga behemoths could now be off given the latter have seemingly bitten off more than they can chew in regard to how much they were willing to fork out for the 21-year-old defender.

Dortmund’s arch-rivals Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for the in-demand gem, however, after their pursuit of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah fell through and could now pounce on Dortmund's lack of conviction by sealing a deal for the coveted Saints ace. And while Martin will be wanting to retain his services for at least another season, the flurry of interest in his signature highlights this is likely to not be the case come 11pm tonight.

Most Expensive Summer Deadline Day Transfers - Excluding Undisclosed Fees Player From To Fee Year Antony Ajax Man United £82m 2022 Thomas Partey Atletico Madrid Arsenal £45m 2020 Mesut Ozil Real Madrid Arsenal £42.4m 2013 Amad Diallo Atalanta Man United £37.2m 2020 Anthony Martial Monaco Man United £36m 2015 Danny Drinkwater Leicester Chelsea £35m 2017 Alex Iwobi Arsenal Everton £35m 2019 David Luiz PSG Chelsea £34m 2016 Nikola Vlasic CSKA Moscow West Ham £33.5m 2021 Robinho Real Madrid Man City £32.5m 2008 Dimitar Berbatov Tottenham Man United £30.8m 2008 All fees according to Sky Sports

What did Dean Jones said about Southampton, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Kyle Walker-Peters?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones revealed: “It has been hard for Saints to have much optimism over Armel Bella-Kotchap remaining at the club. He feels that the Championship level is too low for him and has been striving for a transfer and that drive is going to pay off as he prepares to join Harry Kane at Bayern Munich.

“There could yet be movement for Kyle Walker-Peters too — late calls are being made to Saints regarding transfer potential.”

What else is happening at Southampton on deadline day?

The St. Mary’s faithful will be pleased to know that Martin and his entourage could be set for a very busy end to the window as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT that two or three more additions could be on their way through the door by end of play tonight.

Sunderland centre-forward Ross Stewart is on the brink of becoming Southampton’s newest recruit as, per The Chronicle, an agreed initial package - worth £10m - is expected to announced before the 11pm deadline. To bolster their attacking options alongside Stewart, Saints have, per Sky Sports, attempted to test Sunderland’s resolve by lodging a £5m bid for Patrick Roberts and the report has suggested their initial offer may be enough to tempt their Championship rivals.