Southampton are working on a deal to bring Lawrence Shankland to St Mary's this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It comes amid transfer speculation in current striker Che Adams, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Southampton transfer news - Lawrence Shankland

It's been a hectic start to the season for Russell Martin and his Southampton side, who despite plenty of interest in their top talents, have been able to put that to one side and perform on the pitch.

Saints currently sit inside the playoff positions, having gone unbeaten in their opening four league matches, after winning three and drawing just one.

In that time the south-coast side have found the net on 10 occasions, indicating they're having few issues up front, but all of that could be about to change in the final days of the window.

That's because star striker Adams is being touted with a move away from Saint Mary's, as interest in his services from top-flight outfits begins to pick up.

As a result, the Scottish international was missing from Southampton's weekend squad, with manager Martin explaining his absence post-match.

On the current state of play, Martin told reporters: "It’s been a long week for both of them and the dynamic has changed slightly but I’ve got no problem with either of them.

"I didn’t want him to play while all that is going on so nothing has changed from last week really. We’ve also offered him a new contract and he’s getting pulled from pillar to post," he added on Adams (via The Daily Echo).

And now, with just days of the market left to work with, there is talk about Southampton accelerating a move for Adams' replacement, with Shankland - who has scored 33 times in 53 matches for Hearts, mentioned.

Southampton summer departures Fee Romeo Lavia (Chelsea) £58m James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United) £30m Tino Livramento (Newcastle United) £32m Mohammed Salisu (Monaco) £17.2m Kegs Chauke (Burton Albion) Undisc. Ibrahima Diallo (Al-Duhail) Undisc. Dan Nlundulu (Bolton Wanderers) Undisc. Mislav Orsic (Trabzonspor) Undisc. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Copenhagen) Free Sam Bellis (Barrow) Free Nico Lawrence (Colchester United) Loan Mateusz Lis (Goztepe) Loan Duje Caleta-Car (Lyon) Loan Caleb Watts Released Theo Walcott Retired Willy Caballero Retired All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Lawrence Shankland and Southampton?

When asked about the rumours linking Shankland with Southampton, transfer insider Jones said: “I know that they have been kept informed on Shankland, so it’s worth being open-minded about the possibilities around that one but over the weekend there was no sign of it being an imminent signing.

“I said before that Che Adams had reservations about joining Everton and that situation would have implications on what they do in this window.

“Obviously he is still in demand but Saints need to aim for a seamless transition towards a new signing if he does go and that’s why options like Shankland are being lined up in the background.”

What's next for Southampton?

The next time Southampton take to the field, their transfer business for the summer will have concluded, as they're set to take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this Saturday lunchtime.

It's the first meeting between the pair since February 2017, when they were both plying their trade in the Premier League, with Southampton running out comfortable 4-0 winners.

Following that, it's another former Premier League clash for Saints, with high-flyers and promotion rivals Leicester City their opponents in the first match back after the international break.