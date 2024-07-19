Highlights Southampton's loan offer, with an option to buy, for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been rejected by Crystal Palace.

Palace prefer loaning the player to the Championship, where he has plenty of suitors.

The Saints are also considering a move for Chelsea's Armando Broja.

Southampton have had a loan offer rejected for Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, with the south London club not willing to lose the winger to a rival, according to Sky Sports.

It's understood that the Saints' proposal included an option to buy, but Palace's preference is to send him to a Championship club on a temporary basis to continue his development. Sky Sports suggest that 15 of the 24 second tier clubs are interested in taking Rak-Sakyi on for a season. However, the player is said to favour a move to the south coast, to play under Russell Martin.

The wide forward made just eight first-team appearances for the Eagles last season, with a serious hamstring injury restricting his minutes. However, this came after a fruitful loan spell at Charlton Athletic in League One, where he netted 15 goals in 43 appearances.

Southampton Have Offer Rejected for Rak-Sakyi

The winger is attracting significant interest

After an initial period on Chelsea's books as a youngster, Rak-Sakyi joined Palace's academy in 2019, where he has since developed through the south Londoners' youth teams. A stint at Charlton in 2022/23 saw the winger's stock rise substantially, thriving in England's third division at the Valley and being called "wonderful" by then manager Dean Holden.

Now, despite a frustrating injury-ravaged campaign at Selhurst Park, the 21-year-old is wanted by a vast majority of the Championship. His parent club are eager to grant him this opportunity to continue to mature as a player, looking to sanction a short-term move to one of the many suitors at this level.

However, the emergence of Southampton as an interested party has complicated the situation. Palace and the player have conflicting desires, with Rak-Sakyi eager to play in the top flight, while his club aren't willing to lose one of their most prized young assets to a Premier League competitor.

Sky Sports report that Southampton's initial enquiry into a loan deal with an option to buy has been swiftly dismissed. The Saints may return with a slightly different proposal, but Martin may feel Palace's staunch stance may be difficult to dissuade.

The former Norwich player is keen on bolstering his forward options ahead of his side's return to the Premier League. The south coast club won promotion after beating Leeds 1-0 at Wembley in May in the play-off final, and they feel an additional wide player to compete with the likes of Ryan Fraser and Samuel Edozie could be a valuable addition that contributes to them securing their top flight status next season.

Rak-Sakyi's League One Statistics 2022/23 Appearances 43 Goals 15 Assists 8 Shots Per 90 2.1 Successful Dribbles Per 90 1.9 Key Passes Per 90 1.3

Saints Also Looking at Broja

Chelsea value him at £45m

Alongside the acquisition of a winger, Southampton are also looking at central strikers to provide last season's top scorer Adam Armstrong with cover and competition. It's understood that the Saints are interested in bringing Armando Broja back to St. Mary's, after the Albanian impressed during his loan spell on the south coast in the 2021/22 season.

Chelsea are willing to part ways with their academy product, after he struggled to produce on loan at Fulham last season, but are demanding an excessive £35 million for the player. Broja could be tempted by a return to his previous stomping ground, where he enjoyed success, but whether Southampton would bow to Chelsea's demands remains to be seen.

All Statistics via WhoScored - as of 19/07/2024