Southampton manager Russell Martin will certainly be backed in the dying embers of the summer transfer window, although talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook expects Samuel Edozie and Jack Stephens to flourish.

Martin will hope he has enough talent and experience to jump back up to the Premier League on the first time of trying.

Southampton transfer news

Southampton have a busy few weeks ahead of them as they look to replace both James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia before the window slams shut on September 1.

West Ham United have completed the £30m signing of the former Saints captain after making 410 senior appearances for his boyhood club.

Lavia, who is involved in a tug-of-war competition between Chelsea and Liverpool, seemed destined for a big move away.

The Guardian have reported that, despite Liverpool agreeing a fee worth £60m, Chelsea are also in the picture, with the report suggesting that his signing could follow that of Moises Caicedo.

Mauricio Pochettino and co lodged an offer worth £55m last Friday, per 90min, as they looked to nail down their long-term admiration for the young Belgian.

With two important cogs of Martin’s machine on the departures list, Crook claims that he’ll be given ample money and resource to land worthy replacements.

What did Alex Crook say about Southampton?

Crook insisted that both Stephens and Edozie are in line for positive seasons, though Southampton’s owners’ desire to back Martin could see further incomings sanctioned before the summer window closes.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “They’ve got Jack Stephens back from Bournemouth, who I think will replace Mohammed Salisu. By all accounts, Stephens looked decent enough in pre-season, I think he’ll do a job at that level, I mean he did well for Bournemouth. They wanted to keep him permanently but didn’t want to pay £10m.

“They’ve got other young players like Samuel Edozie, who they signed for the future and who they think could flourish in the Championship. So, I think the squad still looks okay, but I think Russell Martin will be given funds to bring players in, no question about that.

“So, the owners are ambitious, you can question some of their recruitment, but you can’t question their ambitions.”

What next for Southampton?

Replacing the aforementioned two stars will be at the top of the club’s priority list as we edge closer to the window slamming shut.

Flynn Downes, who has made 35 appearances for his current employers West Ham, is among those of interest as Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian insists he could move in the opposite direction to Ward-Prowse.

Reports have suggested that Swansea City captain Matt Grimes could also be enticed by a move to the south coast after Martin identified the 28-year-old as a key player during his stint managing the Swans.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he ‘fits the criteria’ that Martin is believed to be following at Southampton.

Grimes, who signed from Northampton Town in 2018, has been a mainstay in the Welsh side’s midfield and has recorded 254 games, nine goals and 26 assists, but could make the switch from Wales to England this summer.