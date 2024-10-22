Southampton boss Russell Martin is walking on thin ice after a horrific start to the Premier League season was worsened with a stunning 3-2 loss to Leicester City on Saturday - but talkSPORT presenter Jim White has stated that the Saints gaffer still has 'firm' support from their south coast owners despite his tenure not having 'much time left'.

Southampton had only garnered one point from their opening seven games in the top-flight so far this season, via a last-minute draw with Ipswich Town earlier in the campaign. That looked to be changing when they went 2-0 up against Leicester inside half an hour over the weekend, but a late collapse saw Jordan Ayew slam home a winner to leave fans stunned on the south coast.

Russell Martin 'Still Has Ownership Backing' at Southampton

The Saints have been in freefall so far this season

There have been reports that Martin could exit the club, being installed as the bookies' favourite for the sack across the entire top-flight.

Southampton's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 6 =18th Goals conceded 18 19th Shots for per game 11.3 15th Shots conceded per game 17.5 18th xG 12.18 13th

But White says that whilst he doesn't have much time left, Martin still has the chance to turn things around and haul the St. Mary's outfit away from the bottom three. Speaking on talkSPORT, White said:

"It's my understanding that sources close to the ownership tell me that support for Russell [Martin] stands firm. The ownership model is a ten-year project and it only began last year. But the ownership also believe that there isn't much time left, but there is some time available to work on improvements. "The main task, as they see it for Russell Martin, is to keep his players believing in him and that's where his main focus should be. "Russell Martin can't argue that he's not hearing loyal things from the ownership. The ownership have told me that support for Russell Martin stands firm, and the main task for Martin is to keep his players believing in him - and that's what his focus should be."

Fixtures don't become much easier for Southampton. Their next game is a tricky away trip to Manchester City, although they face potential relegation six-pointers with Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the two games following the trip up north.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Russell Martin has won 31 of his 64 games in charge of Southampton.

However, if they don't take anything from those three matches, the Saints will face a gauntlet of games up until Christmas including Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton - meaning that Martin will have to get the most out of his players in the coming weeks, otherwise relegation could be a real possibility.

