Southampton walked so that the likes of Brighton and Brentford could run. Arguably, one of the first clubs to truly implement the model of bringing in players with profiting from their future sales in mind. While Brighton appear to have taken that strategy to a different level, Southampton remain a shrewd business-driven club, who have a lengthy portfolio of impressive sales.

The Saints are set to add another to that list, with Romeo Lavia joining Chelsea for £58 million, having signed him for £14 million last summer. Chelsea have staved off Liverpool's approach for the 19-year-old, central defensive midfielder, and have won the race to land his signature alongside Moises Caicedo. Although a key part of a relegated side, the young Belgian star impressed down on the South Coast last term, and has been the subject of a lot of speculation this summer.

Having pocketed over £320 million from sales of players going for £20 million or over, let's take a look at who else joins Romeo Lavia on that list - and whether the big-money moves actually worked out for them.

Dejan Lovren - £20 million

The Croatian international became somewhat of a cult hero on the Kop following his £20 million move in the summer transfer window of 2014 from Southampton to Liverpool. The defender, previously of Lyon, arrived at the South Coast in 2013, and was an utter revelation during his maiden campaign with the Saints, helping his new side to 12 clean sheets in the process.

Attracting the interest of Brendan Rodgers and Liverpool with his standout performances the season prior, the Reds swooped during a transfer window that also saw them sign Rickie Lambert and Adam Lallana from St. Mary's.

The centre-half spent six years on Merseyside, featuring sporadically during the club's respective Champions League and Premier League-winning runs. Leaving Liverpool in 2020, Lovren made the switch to Russian giants, Zenit St. Petersburg where he'd star in three title-winning campaigns. Now 34, the defender recently secured a move back to his former side, Lyon.

Danny Ings - £25 million

Proven Premier League goalscorers are hard to come by, and when they are uncovered, they usually come at a premium. But Southampton were forced to accept Aston Villa bid of £25 million back in August 2021, with just a year remaining on Ings' contract after an impressive 17 G/A season.

Ings' move didn't necessarily pan out how he or the Villans had perhaps originally envisaged, struggling to fit in a system alongside Ollie Watkins, having found the net on just seven occasions. Finding himself frozen out, and reduced to mostly cameo appearances during the first half of the 2022/23 season, Ings hot-footed it down to London to link-up with David Moyes' Europa Conference League-chasing, West Ham during 2023's January transfer window, securing a £15 million move. The forward has gone on to appear 22 times for the Hammers, but would subsequently watch his side's ECL triumph from the bench.

Adam Lallana - £25 million

The inspirational tale of Adam Lallana has arguably missed out on the credit it deserves thanks to the all-conquering nature of his career. With the Saints during their two-year stint languishing in League One, Lallana would help the club seal back-to-back promotions, returning Southampton to the promised land of the Premier League. Delivering a sequence of spellbinding displays in the top-flight, Lallana would earn himself a £25 million move to Liverpool in 2015.

Immediately endearing himself to his newfound, adoptive home, Lallana's versatility would ultimately prove pivotal during his 178 appearances for the club, where he'd win major honours in the form of the Champions League and Premier League. In 2021, at the end of his deal with the Reds, Lallana headed back down to familiar ground, joining Brighton on the South Coast where he remains.

James Ward-Prowse - £30 million

The dead-ball specialist had been Southampton's Golden Boy and Captain for several years. The midfielder was the Saints' cherished son, and the man who many a fan lived vicariously through. With thousands of hopes and dreams pinned on the local boy, the England international would go on to represent the club on a staggering 410 occasions.

The Premier League record-holder for goals scored from free-kicks, Ward-Prowse captained the Southampton ship that would consequently sink to the second tier. The 2023 summer window marked the end of the playmaker's time at Southampton, securing a move to West Ham for a £30 million fee.

Morgan Schneiderlin - £24 million

Like teammate, Lallana, Morgan Schneiderlin had also experienced the dark, cold world of "proper football" in the lower echelons of the pyramid, away at Bristol Rovers and Stockport County. Becoming a fully-fledged France international, and a Premier League mainstay for the Saints, Schneiderlin would eventually move on to bigger things, with English giants, Manchester United.

Establishing himself as one of the leading midfielders in the league, the Frenchman secured a £24 million move to Louis Van Gaal's Red Devils. Despite the healthy transfer fee, Schneiderlin's time at United hit somewhat of a bum note, playing just 47 times in two seasons at Old Trafford, having spent large portions of his final season not even included in the matchday squad due to a mixture of injury and underperformance. Another underwhelming move to Everton followed, before two seasons at Nice, and a brief stint at Turkish side, Konyaspor. Now 33, the defensive midfielder is currently without a club.

Tino Livramento - £32 million

£32 million for a player who has just 30 Premier League appearances to his name perhaps seems a little excessive, but taking his youth pedigree, and talent into consideration, Newcastle's acquisition of the right-back could just be a stroke of inspired genius from Dan Ashworth and Eddie Howe.

Another player fresh off the Chelsea Academy production line, the 20-year-old defender had been catching the interest of both Newcastle, and his former club, Chelsea this summer, with the Magpies striking the deciding blow.

Sadio Mane - £34 million

In retrospect, £34 million was an absolute steal as far as Liverpool were concerned. The dynamic, explosive, multi-talented left-winger joined the Saints from RB Salzburg in 2014, and immediately made his impact felt by chalking up 39 G/A in 75 appearances for the club. The level of his displays was such that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's data boffins got wind of the player's gifts, and sealed his services for £34 million in 2016.

Spending six illustrious years on Merseyside, the Senegalese international registered 168 G/A in 269 games, winning every trophy domestically and continentally on offer to him at club level. In addition, in January 2022, the 31-year-old captained his national side to their first-ever African Cup of Nations win.

Leaving Anfield for German titans, Bayern Munich during the 2022 summer transfer window, Mane would last just one season in the Bundesliga, before heading to Saudi Arabia to join Cristiano Ronaldo's, Al-Nassr.

Virgil Van Dijk - £75 million

Following the well-trodden trail of Southampton players' past, Virgil Van Dijk would travel up to the North West from the South Coast in January 2018, where he'd sign on the dotted line for the Scousers for a then-world record transfer fee for a defender of £75 million. The Dutchman had signed for the Saints from Scottish supremos, Celtic in 2015 and during his two-and-a-half-year stint at Southampton he would become one of WhoScored's most consistently highly-rated players in the Premier League.

Since heading for pastures new in 2018, the Rolls-Royce of a centre-half has won every domestic trophy on offer to him under Klopp, played in three Champions League Finals, named in the PFA Team of the Year on three occasions, and finished runner-up in 2019's Ballon d'Or. Since the departure of Jordan Henderson, the Netherlands international assumed the monumental role of Liverpool captain for the 2023/24 campaign.