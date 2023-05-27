Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap has attracted the interest of many clubs, including three Premier League teams, journalist Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

The promising German phenom has been one of the few of Southampton’s 2022/23 shining lights alongside their captain, James Ward-Prowse.

Southampton news – Armel Bella-Kotchap

There’s no surprise to see a host of clubs queuing for his signature.

Florian Plettenburg had revealed Eintracht Frankfurt as one of the German clubs interested in the young defender, given how much he has impressed on the south coast.

According to the German journalist, Southampton has stuck a £21.7 million fee on their player’s head, which may deter some clubs from making a genuine offer for his services.

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will also turn their attention to the French-born defender as an extra defensive option, according to Spanish reports.

Southampton’s Bella-Kotchap has endured an injury-ridden season but has seriously impressed in the 24 games he has featured in the Premier League.

Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Hampshire-based outfit’s star defender was admired by his compatriot Jurgen Klopp and that Liverpool may rekindle their previous interest.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Armel Bella-Kotchap and Southampton?

Sheth revealed that three English clubs, who have remained anonymous, are monitoring his situation, while RB Leipzig will join the race to potentially pinch the young defender.

He told GIVEMESPORT, he said: “He’s been one of the shining lights in what’s been a desparate season for Southampton. He’s a German international as well is Armel Bella-Kotchap and there is interest. I’m told that three unnamed Premier League clubs are keeping eye on his situation. He’s only 21 years old remember. RB Leipzig are one of a number of German clubs who are in Bella-Kotchap as well.”

Will Armel Bella-Kotchap leave Southampton this summer?

At just 21 years old, Bella-Kotchap pockets a reported £15k-a-week and is one of the Premier League’s hottest young prospects and there’s no surprise that he’s gained attraction from a host of England top flights sides, along with many clubs from Germany.

As mentioned, Bella-Kotchap’s 2022/23 season has been halted by injury problems as the defender has missed a total of 15 domestic games across the campaign.

However, in his 1879 minutes of Premier League football, the 21-year-old has been defensively sound. His 2.11 interceptions, 1.39 blocks and 5.27 clearances per 90, according to Fbref, attest to his unearthed potential.

With Championship football awaiting the Saints, the St Mary’s faithful will be pleading for their key men – of which that list includes Bella-Kotchap – to remain as they look to catapult back up to the top division at the first time of asking.

A player of his talent and age should, however, be looking at getting some experience at a top-flight club, whether that be in England or overseas. Southampton’s reality of relegation means that this situation may be entirely out of their hands, and it’s increasingly likely to depart.

At his ripe age, he has also been called up to a star-studded German national team on three separate occasions, but has accrued a mere two caps, including his debut against England.