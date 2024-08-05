Highlights Southampton may keep Paul Onuachu if they don't receive a suitable offer.

The striker struggled to make an impact during his last spell in the Premier League.

Russell Martin is prepared to hold onto Onuachu if an acceptable bid is not lodged.

Southampton are prepared to keep striker Paul Onuachu at St Mary's if they do not receive a suitable offer for him, in what could be a shock transfer U-turn, according to journalist Adam Blackmore.

Onuachu spent the duration of last season on loan at Trabzonspor, where he scored 17 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for the Turkish side. The Super Lig outfit are said to be interested in acquiring the 6'7" forward on a permanent basis, but have thus far not presented a proposal deemed financially sufficient by Saints.

While the south coast club are reportedly eager to allow the Nigerian to move on this summer, in order to fund further incoming reinforcements, they aren't prepared to sanction a deal that doesn't meet their requirements. Blackmore has revealed that boss Russell Martin could be prepared to retain Onuachu in his squad for next season and use him as a last resort option from the bench.

Saints May Keep Onuachu at St Mary's

Martin prepared to retain striker if demands are not met

Having developed in Denmark for FC Midtjylland, Onuachu established himself as a reliable goalscorer, netting 74 goals in 181 appearances for the Danish Superliga side. This earned him a move to Genk, in Belgium, where he again boasted an impressive record in front of goal, registering a 35-goal campaign in the 2020/21 season.

This subsequently attracted Southampton to purchase the lofty striker, signing him in a deal worth £18 million back in February 2023. The 24-cap Nigeria international made just eleven appearances for Saints in the run-in, as the club lost their Premier League status and were relegated to the Championship.

Onuachu was shipped to Turkey on loan, where another prolific campaign has reignited interest from abroad. However, an acceptable offer is yet to be submitted by any potential suitor, which could lead the 30-year-old to become a part of Martin's plans for next season.

Writing on X, journalist Blackmore claimed that Southampton may keep the number nine as a 'Plan C':

With Adam Armstrong scoring 21 goals in the Championship last season and clearly the first choice option for Martin down the middle, and Ben Brereton Diaz arriving from Villarreal, minutes would likely be limited for Onuachu at St Mary's next season. However, with Southampton desperate to avoid relegation, having three different options who are proven goalscorers could be valuable to the former Swansea City chief.

Onuachu's Super Lig Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 21 Goals 15 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 3.61 Shots on Target Per 90 1.42 Fouls Drawn Per 90 1.89

Carvalho Pinpointed as Target Amid Bid

Liverpool have rejected opening proposal for winger

Supplying this array of strikers with chances next season will be a concern for Martin, and it appears the head coach is in the market for midfielders who can help do so. Celtic's Matt O'Riley has been heavily linked with a move to St Mary's, but the Denmark international may prove to be too expensive.

Southampton have reportedly submitted a £15 million bid for Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho, who they may view as an alternative to O'Riley. The offer is understood to have been rejected by the Merseyside club, who are looking to sell the player, but for a 'significantly' higher fee than Saints' proposal.

Carvalho scored nine goals and registered two assists in 20 Championship appearances on loan at Hull City last season.

All statistics courtesy of FBref - as of 05/08/2024