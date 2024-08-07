Highlights Southampton's Armel Bella-Kotchap could leave for Bundesliga clubs - with Hoffenheim and Stuttgart interested, Fabrizio Romano confirms.

Bella-Kotchap joined Southampton as a rising star, but relegation led to loan spells and potential permanent exit.

There has been no deal between clubs yet despite approaches being made.

Southampton could be about to see one of their forgotten stars depart the club, after a poor stint that has reached over a year since he last turned out in a red and white shirt - with Fabrizio Romano stating that the Saints have received approaches for Armel Bella-Kotchap from two Bundesliga clubs.

Bella-Kotchap shot to stardom for German side Bochum as a youngster, making 66 league appearances for the club before joining Southampton as a 20-year-old. Garnering a Germany call-up in 2022, he was tipped for big things on the south coast but Premier League relegation ensued and that saw him move away from the club on loan last season - with Romano claiming that his permanent exit could follow with Hoffenheim and Stuttgart making their moves.

Southampton Receive Approaches for Bella-Kotchap

The defender could be on the move after a poor stint

The report from Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter) states that the Saints have received two approaches from the Bundesliga for Bella-Kotchap, with both Hoffenheim and Champions League outfit Stuttgart taking an interest in acquiring his services.

Romano further states that there has been no agreement between Southampton and either of Hoffenheim or Stuttgart just yet, but both clubs have 'approached' Russell Martin's men, Romano's Southampton sources have confirmed.

Southampton's Championship statistics - Divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 26 4th Losses 11 =3rd Goals scored 87 3rd Goals conceded 63 14th xG 87.74 3rd

The Saints have boasted Bella-Kotchap in their ranks for two years, having featured in the Premier League relegation season when the south coast side were relegated to the Championship without a trace, before making a loan move to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven last season, though he only featured in nine games for the Eredivisie giants, with a shoulder injury picked up in October 2023 ruling him out until February where he failed to come back into the side.

22 Bundesliga appearances, two Champions League outings and 24 Premier League appearances for a 22-year-old player is still impressive despite Southampton's woes over the course of his tenure; but despite having a reported £25million release clause last summer, it is yet to be seen how much the Paris-born star will cost.

Southampton Could Benefit From a Clearout

Promotion has been won but some stars need to be sold

Southampton still have a whole host of players that were signed in a last-ditch attempt to secure survival under Nathan Jones that could be on their way out of the club.

6ft 8in Paul Onuachu reportedly has no place in Russell Martin's plans, and so he will likely be out of the door in the summer; whilst Kamaldeen Sulemana has also been linked with the exit. In terms of players signed in the summer prior, Bella-Kotchap tops that list and it remains to be seen if Joe Aribo will play a starring role in the second-tier.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bella-Kotchap made his Germany debut against England back in 2022, appearing in a 3-3 draw at Wembley

Moves for Celtic's Matt O'Riley and Fabio Carvalho are still in the works, with the former having come under bids from various teams across Europe and Liverpool starlet Carvalho seeing a £15million bid turned down for his services from Southampton earlier in the week.

As a result, Saints may need to move some stars on - but having already signed superb players in the old of Flynn Downes, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Adam Lallana and Ben Brereton Diaz, it could be a strong season against the odds for the south coast outfit.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-08-24.