Highlights Southampton are lining up a record-breaking offer for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley.

Atalanta have had a second bid for O'Riley rejected, believed to be worth around £15m.

Russell Martin is keen to land the Denmark international after working with him before.

Southampton could be set to make a record-breaking bid to sign Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, according to HITC.

The publication state that Serie A heavyweights and Europa League champions Atalanta have seen a second bid for the Denmark international rejected, with the Hoops holding out for a higher fee.

O'Riley, who contributed to 31 goals for Brendan Rodgers' side last term, has drawn interest from several parties this summer after a superb season in the Scottish Premier League, is valued at around £25m by the league champions, with Atalanta bidding shorter than that at £15m and seeing their efforts rejected.

They face competition for O'Riley from Saints, who are reportedly ready to table an O'Riley offer of their own that it is believed could come close or even surpass their record transfer, which is currently held by Kamaldeen Sulemana for £22m.

Atalanta see O'Riley bid Rejected

The 23-year-old is a wanted man

Since his arrival from League One side MK Dons in 2022, London-born Denmark midfielder O'Riley has quickly risen to prominence as one of the best players in Scotland.

The 23-year-old found the net 18 times in the league last season, providing 13 assists as well, and was the key man to Celtic's impressive league-winning campaign.

Such impressive performances have seen O'Riley touted as a wanted man, with Atalanta and Southampton competing for a signature that would see the twice-capped Denmark midfielder move to a top five European league.

However, both clubs are faltering in their attempts thus far, with a £15m bid from Atalanta being rejected alongside the interest from Russell Martin's men. It is believed, according to HITC, that Southampton are ready to go near their transfer record to secure O'Riley's services.

Rodgers was full of praise for O'Riley back when speaking about him in August 2023, heralding his new knack for goals and professionalism...

"It is all about arriving in the areas and finding composure to finish. I really like him, his build-up play is good, he takes the ball, and he needs to work on his pressing and intensity but he is a wonderful footballer and he is a good guy as well."

Southampton Trying to Land Rak-Sakyi

The Crystal Palace winger is keen to join

As well as O'Riley, the south coast club also remain in talks to try and sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi according to Sky Sports.

The report says that Saints are trying to agree a loan deal with an option to buy, and they are willing to increase it with the Eagles so far unwilling to do business with their Premier League rivals.

Rak-Sakyi is keen to leave Selhurst Park and play under Russell Martin too. The fact that Palace look to be closing in on a move for another wide man in Ismaila Sarr from Marseille, according to Fabrizio Romano, could see things develop further over the next few weeks with this deal.

Related Southampton Defender Meghoma Attracting Interest from Four Clubs Southampton's Jayden Meghoma could be on his way out this summer, with plenty of suitors lining up for him.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 24-07-24.