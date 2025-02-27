Southampton owner Dragan Solak has ‘surrounded himself with people who don’t know how to run a football club’, according to journalist Alex Crook, who said he ‘feels’ for the Serbian businessman ahead of the Saints’ looming Premier League relegation.

The south coast club have collected just nine points on their top-flight return and seem to have no realistic prospect of survival with 11 games to play.

They still have to face Liverpool, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Arsenal in the league and are currently five wins from safety.

With their only two victories coming against Ipswich Town and Everton, a miraculous turnaround looks unlikely, and Crook claims he knows why Southampton will not avoid the drop.

Southampton Board Slammed by Crook

Speaking on talkSPORT, Crook did not hold back when discussing Southampton’s dismal season and shifted the blame onto the board while expressing sympathy for Solak:

“I feel for Dragan Solak, I know people close to him. He's got ambitions, he's got good intentions, he's surrounded himself by people at boardroom level who, quite frankly, don't know how to run a football club, and that's why Southampton are going to be relegated again.”

Southampton were one of the Premier League’s busiest clubs last summer, spending around £100m on new signings, including Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Aaron Ramsdale, Flynn Downes, Cameron Archer and Matheus Fernandes.

However, the squad has struggled to gel, costing Russell Martin his job in December, with former Roma boss Ivan Juric replacing him on an 18-month deal.

While there was hope for slight improvement following the new manager’s arrival, the 49-year-old has won just two of his 12 games in charge.

Southampton’s last three Premier League defeats have been particularly heavy, conceding four goals to Chelsea and Brighton in consecutive matches and shipping three against Bournemouth.

Ivan Juric's Southampton Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 10 Wins 1 Draws 0 Losses 9 Points per game 0.30

Related Southampton Take 'First Step Towards Forcing Ivan Juric Out' Ivan Juric has failed to bolster Southampton's survival chances after taking over from Russell Martin in December

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-02-25.