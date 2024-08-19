Southampton, Ipswich Town and Brentford are all interested in signing Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Arblaster this summer, according to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath.

The Saints have made a number of high-profile domestic signings this summer, bringing young defenders Ronnie Edwards and Nathan Wood into their backup ranks whilst Taylor Harwood-Bellis has come straight into the starting lineup - and with Charlie Taylor, Adam Lallana and Flynn Downes also into their ranks, they've added well for the now and for the future. And they could add Arblaster to that list though they will be rivaled by the fellow Premier League duo.

Arblaster on Premier League Clubs' Shortlists

Southampton are one club to have made their interest known

The report from Mike McGrath states that Southampton are one of the few clubs who are interest in Arblaster, who has earned plaudits after his superb start to life in the Championship with the opening goal of the second-tier season.

Ollie Arblaster's Premier League statistics - Sheffield United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 12 =19th Pass Accuracy Per Game (%) 81.5 1st Tackles Per Game 1.9 =4th Interceptions Per Game 1.3 2nd Match rating 6.53 5th

But it's not just the Bees who are keen on the Yorkshireman. Whilst they view him as a potential signing for the rest of the window, Ipswich and Brentford are also admirers of the 20-year-old starlet as a three-horse race forms for his signature. There have not been any bids yet for the young talent, but interest is there, and it could be a saga to watch in the coming weeks.

Arblaster had been linked with Aston Villa and West Ham United earlier in the window but the young midfielder would likely not garner the game time needed at either claret club and so a move to a team who will likely be featuring further down the table does seem more likely to occur in terms of minutes throughout the season.

Southampton Have Made Strong Signings

The Saints are making a go at signing English talents

Saints have recruited well in midfield by landing Downes on a permanent transfer from West Ham and Lallana on a free from Brighton, but more youth could be needed and alongside Will Smallbone, Arblaster could form a superb midfield for years to come - even if they do go back down to the Championship.

It is easy to forget that the star is just 20 years of age and only made his debut back in August 2022 as an 18-year-old, before featuring in his first Premier League game back in March.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arblaster has made six England under-20 caps, scoring once.

He has a lot of development left before he becomes a top Premier League player, but with 18 appearances for the club following two loan spells in the lower leagues, his rapid rise could be accelerated with a move back to the big time - and Saints would be wise to try and land him on a fairly decent deal.

He would arguably struggle for game time early on in his career on the south coast but with enough development under a possession-based coach such as Russell Martin, that could develop his game further.

Related Aston Villa Interested in Sheffield United's Ollie Arblaster Aston Villa and West Ham are reportedly keeping tabs on Sheffield United man Ollie Arblaster.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-08-24.