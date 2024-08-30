Southampton are now pushing to sign Dundee United forward Rory MacLeod on loan, according to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph.

It's been a busy deadline day for the Saints who are actively working on getting bodies through the door in the final hours of the summer transfer window. Maxwel Cornet and Ryan Fraser could be arriving through the door, with Adam Blackmore claiming that both deals are being worked on.

Southampton Working on MacLeod Loan Deal

The Saints are hoping to include a buy option

According to Sky Sports, Southampton are working on a loan deal for Dundee United forward Rory MacLeod with an option-to-buy clause worth around £150k...

"Southampton are working on a loan deal for Dundee United forward Rory MacLeod. It’s understood their offer includes an option-to-buy clause for £150,000. The Scotland U19 international spent the first half of last season on loan to Forfar Athletic."

Considering his age and lack of experience, it could be a signing for the future rather than someone who is going to make an immediate impact. With Fraser and Cornet potentially arriving through the door, Southampton are also working on additions with a long-term plan.

Related Maxwel Cornet 'Travelling to Southampton' for Medical Now The Ivorian is nearing a switch to the south coast

Senior Striker Signing Would be a 'Surprise'

Archer and Brereton Diaz arrived this summer

According to Daily Echo reporter Alfie House, Southampton signing a new number nine in the remaining hours would be a surprise. Although MacLeod is an attacking option if they can get a deal over the line, there's a good chance he links up with the Southampton youth setup.

Cameron Archer and Ben Brereton Diaz both arrived earlier in the window to strengthen their options in attack, so Russell Martin may feel he has enough in his forward line.