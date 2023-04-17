Southampton 'can bounce straight back' following a difficult campaign on the South Coast, journalist Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Saints are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and find themselves four points from safety with seven matches left to play.

Southampton latest news - No wins in six Premier League matches

Last weekend, Southampton squandered several chances against Crystal Palace at St Mary's Stadium before eventually ending up on the wrong side of a damaging 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, as per BBC Sport.

In what was billed as a relegation six-pointer, Joe Aribo and Carlos Alcaraz wasted promising opportunities in front of goal before a double from Eberechi Eze sealed three points for the visitors to ease their own relegation worries.

Saints boss Ruben Selles didn't hide his disappointment in his post-match interview, stating: "We came here with the best of intentions to put in a good performance. I think we showed our personality in parts of the game, the way that we want to play and we did not get what we want, so it is hard. Seven games to go and it is starting to be more difficult for us."

Southampton have now gone six Premier League matches without a victory since their last triumph against Leicester City in early March, as per Sky Sports, as their chances of maintaining their Premier League status continue to diminish with every passing week.

What has Dean Jones said about Southampton?

Journalist Jones has faith that Southampton would be able to bounce back next season if they are relegated to the Sky Bet Championship.

Jones told GMS: "There's no doubt that Southampton's intentions and beliefs will be that they can bounce straight back into the Premier League. The way that Fulham done it last year, the way that Burnley have done it this season. It's clearly possible if you take the right approach and have the right man at the helm, you can do it without a big star name. So we'll have to wait and see how many of those players want to jump ship."

Can Southampton somehow achieve Premier League survival this season?

It is beginning to look more and more unlikely; however, Selles will be determined to motivate his side to fight until the end to achieve what would be deemed as one of the greatest escapes in Premier League history at this point.

As per Sky Sports, Southampton still need to face Arsenal, Newcastle United and Liverpool before the end of 2022/23; however, they do have more favourable ties against Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest to try and pick up points before the season is out.

Nevertheless, scoring goals has been a real problem for the Saints throughout this campaign, having netted just 24 times in 31 matches, resulting in them being the joint-lowest scorers in the English top flight alongside Everton and Nottingham Forest.

It hasn't been much better from a defensive standpoint, with Southampton holding the third-worst defensive record in the division behind Nottingham Forest and Leicester City.

Looking ahead, Southampton will need to improve drastically if they want to have any chance of keeping their slim survival hopes alive.