Southampton improving their home form ‘might be the difference’ in them staying up or being relegated this season, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Saints are currently sitting bottom of the Premier League standings heading into the international break, but they could still escape the bottom three before the end of May.

Southampton news – recent form

It’s been a hugely disappointing season for Southampton, and they are now under their third manager of 2022/23 after Ruben Selles was handed the reins until the end of the campaign.

Neither Ralph Hasenhuttl nor Nathan Jones could extract the desired results or performances from the players at their disposal, leading to their dismissals.

However, Selles, who was brought in as Hasenhuttl’s assistant during the summer, has overseen some promising displays in recent weeks, offering renewed hope and optimism.

Victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge may have been followed up by underwhelming defeats to Leeds United and Grimsby Town, but another three points earned against Leicester City got Southampton back on track.

Selles guided his side to a deserved draw at Old Trafford before they picked up another point at St. Mary’s last time out when Tottenham Hotspur came to visit despite a defeat to Brentford coming just days before.

What has O’Rourke said about Southampton?

O’Rourke has stated that he believes Southampton ‘need to really improve their home form’ if possible and that the decision to appoint Selles has been a ‘good’ one.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “They just need to really improve their home form if they can, and if they can get results at home, it might be the difference as well.

“But Selles got seven points in his first four games in charge, which was as many as Southampton had gotten their previous 12 games, so it's definitely been a good decision (to appoint him).”

Who do Southampton face next?

Southampton are set to take on relegation-rivals West Ham United at the start of April when the Premier League season gets back underway.

The south coast club then face reigning English champions Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Bournemouth, and Newcastle United in what appears to be a tricky run of fixtures on paper.

Selles will presumably be targeting the home games against Palace and Bournemouth, in particular, as he looks to steer his side to safety.

Southampton have been in the top-flight since 2012/13, and if they want to maintain their Premier League status, then their form at St. Mary’s could be crucial.