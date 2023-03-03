Southampton might have appointed Ruben Selles a little too early as it's all gone 'down the pan' since his arrival, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Selles started his Southampton tenure with an impressive victory at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, but has struggled for results since then.

Southampton manager news - Ruben Selles

After Nathan Jones was relieved of his duties, Selles was given the role on a caretaker basis, being promoted from his usual position of assistant manager.

The 39-year-old was later appointed as manager of Southampton after beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but the results haven't quite been the same since.

Since the Chelsea game, the next two results that followed were disastrous - an away loss to relegation rivals Leeds and a home FA Cup defeat against League Two Grimbsy Town, as per Sky Sports.

What has Taylor said about Southampton?

Now, Taylor has suggested that the Southampton board may have appointed Selles a little too early, but they're certainly 'not dead yet'.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I don't think they're dead yet. I feel like the last two games have been absolute sucker punches. After the Chelsea game, you gave them the chance.

"Again, it's almost that curse of appointing a manager after a good result, the feel good factor is there. They gave him the job and all of a sudden it goes down the pan. I feel like they should have just not said what was happening.

"Although, I know the fans want clarity. Maybe I'm talking in hindsight and if he lost the next match and then they appointed him that would have created more problems, so maybe it was the right call to announce him as the manager till the end of the season."

Was Selles the right appointment for Southampton?

Selles has spent a bit of time with the club so he will know many of the players well and what they're capable of. However, his lack of experience in football management could be a major concern.

The only managerial role Selles has previously had is Valencia U18s, as per Transfermarkt. The 39-year-old has never managed a senior side, so taking on a Premier League job with a side struggling in the relegation zone is a bit of a tough ask.

The hope will be that the Saints' victory at Stamford Bridge can be used as the reference point for what the manager wants to do for the longer-term and they can bring that confidence back soon.