Rasmus Ankersen has to take blame for some of Southampton's issues this season.

Southampton: Ankersen decision has 'gone under the radar' at St Mary's

Southampton director of football Rasmus Ankersen has to take some blame due to new signings who have 'not delivered at all', Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Southampton's philosophy of signing young, up-and-coming talent simply hasn't worked so far and their lack of experience is now showing, with the Saints struggling in the Premier League this season.

Southampton news - Rasmus Ankersen

Southampton officially announced that Sport Republic had completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in the club back in January 2022.

Since taking over as director of football at Southampton, Ankersen has centred his recruitment strategy around signing young talent. So far this season, Southampton have signed eight players aged 21 or under, as per Transfermarkt.

The average age of the Saints players utilised this season meanwhile is 24.3, the joint lowest in the Premier League along with current Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The club's appointment of Nathan Jones as a replacement for Ralph Hasenhuttl has to go down as one of the worst in Premier League history, with the former boss ranking seventh in Premier League history for shortest stints as manager after lasting 95 days, as per Football365 (however, this includes the lengthy World Cup break in which there were no fixtures).

Poor managerial appointments along with a lack of experience in the current Saints squad has got them into the difficult situation they currently find themselves in.

What has Taylor said about Southampton?

When asked if Southampton had maybe signed too many young players, Taylor was inclined to agree and has suggested that some of the new signings 'have not delivered at all'.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Absolutely, I feel like what you've mentioned there has gone under the radar. Southampton have stuck to their principles, but I think they overspent on young players.

"I feel like it's great having these players with young potential, but if you look at some of them, they just have not delivered at all."

What's next for Southampton?

Southampton certainly don't have the easiest run of games before the end of the season. As per Sky Sports, the Saints still have to play Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham, and Brighton.

Many of the young players brought to St Mary's wouldn't have experienced a relegation battle considering some of them were yet to play senior football before joining the club.

Financially, signing the likes of Romeo Lavia or Samuel Edozie make sense, as they have a good chance of developing and increasing in value, but the inexperience is going to make a relegation battle extremely difficult for the club.