Southampton manager Russell Martin has played a key role in the Saints turning their season around after a tricky start in the Championship, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed with GIVEMESPORT the importance of the impact the boss has made in the dugout.

Martin arrived from Swansea City ahead of the current season, presented with the task of gaining promotion back to the Premier League for the Saints. Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles couldn't prevent Southampton from being relegated to the Championship last season, and after losing a host of players in the summer transfer window, it was always going to be tricky for Martin to get an instant tune out of his side.

James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Tella, Tino Livramento, and Romeo Lavia were among those to have moved on to pastures new before the deadline in the summer. Martin and his recruitment team managed to secure plenty of new additions, but the major upheaval and reshuffle of the squad meant his side needed time to gel.

Martin has turned things around at Southampton

Martin didn't get off to the best of starts to his Southampton tenure, but August was a tricky month for the club with plenty of uncertainty. The likes of Ward-Prowse and Lavia were involved with the senior squad in the opening weeks of season, but speculation surrounding their futures was rife. Martin was unsure whether he was able to plan for the campaign with certain players or without, but after his new additions had time to gel, the former Swansea boss managed to get a tune out of his squad.

Russell Martin - Southampton Championship stats Matches 29 Wins 18 Draws 7 Losses 4 Points 61 Points per match 2.10 Stats according to Transfermarkt - as of 08/02/2024

Back in September, Martin's men lost four games on the bounce in the Championship, including a five-goal drubbing away to Sunderland. Their final game of the month saw them secure an important 3-1 victory over fellow promotion-chasers Leeds United, and that was the first game of their unbeaten run - the Saints haven't lost since 23rd September 2023.

During their tricky run towards the beginning of the campaign, some of the fanbase at St Mary's Stadium will have had their doubts about whether Martin was the right man for the job. However, with the Saints now unbeaten in a whopping 24 matches, the majority of the supporters will be delighted with the job the former Scotland international is doing.

Dean Jones - Martin turnaround has been 'extremely impressive'

Jones has suggested that the job Martin has done to turn things around at Southampton is 'extremely impressive' and he deserves a lot of credit for their U-turn in form. The journalist adds that the Saints were convinced when Martin interviewed for the job that he would be the right man, and their decision is beginning to pay off. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It's extremely impressive. It goes to show great strength of mind and perseverance in your own beliefs as a football coach. Russell Martin set out before going into this job exactly how we believe that you could get Southampton back to where they wanted to be. He gave a very good interview and Saints were convinced that they were appointing the right man for the job. Obviously, things didn't start the way most of us would have expected. But I think the way he's fixed the team probably tells us more than we could ever have learned if he had started the season. We've seen the adversity and we've seen how he comes out the other side. If you're going to win promotion, you're going to go through more dips like this. So I think it's a great sign for Southampton and huge credit to Russell Martin."

Southampton face tricky February

As they hope to continue their unbeaten run, the Saints are in the middle of a tricky month. This weekend, Southampton host Huddersfield Town, before a quick trip to face Bristol City in the week. Martin's side then travel to the Midlands to play West Bromwich Albion on the Friday night.

To close February, Southampton will play back-to-back home fixtures against Hull City and Millwall, before one of the biggest games of the season. After defeating Watford in the FA Cup, the Saints now face Liverpool at Anfield in the fifth round of the competition.