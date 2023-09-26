Highlights Southampton's recent poor performances and four consecutive losses have raised concerns among fans and put Russell Martin's future as manager in question.

Martin acknowledges the team's shortcomings, but believes there have been improvements and emphasizes the need for hard work and unity to turn things around.

Martin's success at Southampton hinges on his ability to adapt the team to his style of play and the quick resolution of injury problems, making the upcoming match against Leeds United crucial for him to prove his worth.

Southampton are going through a tricky period in the Championship this season, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed Russell Martin's future at the club with GIVEMESPORT.

The Saints will be hoping to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Southampton news - Russell Martin

Martin was appointed ahead of this season with a view to helping Southampton gain promotion from the Championship. After four games, the south coast club looked on course to do just that, winning three times and drawing once. However, since then, things have gone drastically down hill at St Mary's.

The Saints have lost four games in a row, conceding 12 goals, and fans are undoubtedly starting to worry about the performances being produced. Martin has insisted that despite the poor results, Southampton showed improvements against Middlesbrough in their fourth defeat in a row...

“We created some good openings but didn’t have that last bit of quality, and we’ve been punished for it. We haven’t done well enough in both boxes again. We were better today than we have been in the last two or three games, for sure, but there’s a lot of work to do on a lot of things – it’s not pinpointing one thing. We have to keep working, working really hard, it’s the only way through a period like this, stay brave and stay together.”

Although the recently relegated side lost a host of players during the summer transfer window, the club brought in plenty of experience and quality. The likes of Ryan Fraser, Ross Stewart, Shea Charles, Mason Holgate, and Taylor Harwood-Bellis all arrived through the door, but asking players to adapt to a new style whilst trying to settle in at a new club certainly won't be easy.

These things take time, and that's exactly what Martin will be hoping the club give him. Rome wasn't built in a day, but at the same time, the Championship is a tough league to get out of and things have to change fast.

Southampton's faith in Russell Martin is being tested - Dean Jones

There's no doubt that Martin has to start picking up results after a disastrous start to the season. Four losses in a row is simply not acceptable, but the change in style implemented by Martin was always going to take time. Jones has suggested that this is now a real test of faith for the club as fans are starting to get a little antsy. The journalist adds that there has been a dent in confidence and belief about the project being built at St Mary's. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think this is a real test of faith for Saints and the Saints board because it's been such a bad start that fans are starting to get antsy and if this run continues then the calls for a change of manager are going to get louder. This is not a team that you would expect to be talking about as anything but promotion favourites, yet they've had four defeats in a row, and undoubtedly that has dented confidence and belief in this new project. The one thing to say is that things can turn around fast."

Martin has been unfortunate, especially with injuries at the back, and his defence plays a key role in how he wants to build out from the back. Once he has a fully fit squad to choose from, then it could be a good time to judge his performances.

Will Southampton sack Russell Martin if things don't change?

With Leeds United up next, the Saints have to make a statement against a tough side. The Yorkshire club are likely to be right up there in terms of pushing for promotion at the end of the season, so it's a perfect opportunity for Martin to prove that his side will also be in and amongst it.

Selected Southampton Managers Russell Martin Nathan Jones Ralph Hasenhuttl Matches 9 14 173 Points Per Game 1.11 1.07 1.26 Time In Post (As of 26th September) 87 Days 94 Days 1432 Days All statistics via Transfermarkt

Martin was dealt a difficult hand when joining Southampton, with key players such as James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Tella, and Romeo Lavia all departing in the summer transfer window. Pundit Adrian Clarke has predicted that the Saints won't get promoted under Martin, and he expects the former Swansea City boss to be sacked before the end of the season.