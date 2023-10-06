Highlights Southampton's Charly Alcaraz has re-established his place in Russell Martin's plans after being dropped earlier in the season, which has proved to be a brave and big decision by the Saints boss.

Southampton ace Charly Alcaraz has re-established his place in Russell Martin’s plan, though transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed the ‘brave and big’ decision the Saints boss had to make regarding the Argentine, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The versatile midfielder has registered five goals and two assists since his switch, but the intangible aspects of his game are what makes him stand out.

Southampton latest news – Charly Alcaraz

Arriving from Racing Club for £12m, per Sky Sports, in January earlier this year, the south coast club – then under the stewardship of Nathan Jones – was seen as a means of improving their chances of retaining the status in the topflight.

The South American youngster notched four goals and a further two assists in his first 18 Premier League games in a Southampton shirt but was unable to steer them from safety as they eventually succumbed to the drop.

Despite now plying their trade in England’s second division, the club were able to retain his services, while the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia all explored pastures new. Many expected Southampton to be plain sailing at the summit of the second-tier, but that has been far from the case since the campaign got underway in August.

Alcaraz, 20, started three out of Saints’ four opening fixtures, but managed to accrue just 62 minutes of action in the next four outings, which – coincidentally – aligned with Southampton’s four-game losing streak.

The youngster has since resumed proceedings in the heart of the Saints' engine room and has helped his side secure back-to-back wins against Leeds United and Stoke City. A key player for Martin and his entourage, his strong start to life in the second division has seen him rewarded with his first-ever Argentina call-up at senior level.

Southampton will continue to benefit from Alcaraz’s return – Dean Jones

Jones suggested that Alcaraz’s return will only boost Southampton’s hopes of promotion back to the Premier League tenfold, while also appreciating that Martin’s decision to rid the midfielder, who earns £25,000-a-week, from team selection earlier in the season was a ‘brave and big decision’. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“To have his time out of the team was a brave and big decision from the manager. But if that's now being repaid, and he's actually found himself in a better state of mind, but also a better place to help Southampton than they're really, really going to benefit. It's obviously a fantastic result. And these are really two of the players that you would have looked at in the summer and thought that if they are on top of their game, Southampton are definitely going to be in that promotion conversation and that's where they need to get back to.”

Premier League club interested in the services of Alcaraz

After failing in their pursuit of beating Saints to his signature in January, Thomas Frank’s Brentford are still interested in the 20-year-old, per Evening Standard. Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton had also approached his former employers but were pipped to the post by the St Mary’s-based outfit, the report suggests.

There was much interest for his signature in the past summer, too, with overseas options AC Milan and Benfica also showing their desire to have him in their ranks. The La Plata-born ace still has just shy of four years to run on his contract meaning his current employers are in a relatively strong position should any offers arrive in their inbox.

What makes Alcaraz so attractive to would-be buyers is his undeniable versatility as he has shown – on numerous occasions - his capability of playing as a central midfielder but also further up-field in the centre-forward berth or as a false nine.

Will Russell Martin be sacked as Southampton manager?

Much was made of the former Swansea chief’s suitability as Southampton embarked on the four-game patch of poor results, while Southampton’s cut-throat approach to managers – shown by the sackings of Jones and Ruben Selles – would’ve been a cause for concern for Martin.

The club’s primary objective for this campaign was to achieve an immediate return to the Premier League, and should Martin fail to do so, serious questions will be asked about his credibility to fulfill the Southampton hotseat.

Should his side pick up the pace and be in contention for promotion by the Christmas break, then he can probably deem his position at the club as safe, albeit for the moment. However, should performances and results take another turn for the worse and Sport Republic will have little choice but to relieve him of his duties.