Southampton's struggle for goals this season sees them rooted rock-bottom in the Premier League table and with the least goals scored in the entire division, and Russell Martin is already under the cosh in his job after a slow start to the top-flight campaign - and one way in which they could remedy that is by starting striker Paul Onuachu.

The 6ft 8in striker joined Southampton in January 2023 from Belgian side Genk for a fee of around £18.6million whilst Nathan Jones was manager, and with the Welsh boss preferring a pragmatic approach, he was thrust into the lineup after signing on deadline day.

But with Jones sacked just 12 days after his arrival, Ruben Selles wasn't a huge fan of the Nigerian and opted to start him just three times. His last start for the Saints came back in May 2023, 17 months ago.

He's back in the Premier League again - and Martin could turn to the underused star to fix his relegation woes.

Southampton's Strikers Have Not Been Firing

That could give Onuachu the chance to upsurge them

Onuachu didn't feature in a single league game for Southampton last season before being shipped out on loan to Trabzonspor - and he thoroughly impressed in Turkey with 15 goals in 21 games for the club, as they finished third on 67 points in the Turkish Super Lig.

His return to form has seen him remain at Southampton despite links away from the club in the summer - but with the Saints evidently struggling for goals, he should be relied upon to come into the starting XI soon.

Defender duo Taylor Harwood-Bellis - who joined from Manchester City in the summer - and Yukinari Sugawara have scored half of Southampton's goals, whilst youngster Tyler Dibling and summer signing Cameron Archer have scored their other two, meaning that more experienced stars must be relied upon to drag them out of the relegation zone.

Paul Onuachu's statistics - output by club in all competitions Club Appearances Goals Velje BK 13 5 FC Midtjylland 181 74 KRC Genk 134 85 Southampton 13 0 Trabzonspor (loan) 25 17

Adam Armstrong has yet to score despite registering an incredible 65 goals in his last three Championship seasons, Ross Stewart has barely found his feet on the south coast after joining from Sunderland last summer, and Ben Brereton Diaz has not been in good form after breaking the Premier League record for most games without a win - currently standing at 20.

With Onuachu sitting on their bench and only making a return against Arsenal in their previous game in the top-flight with a 16-minute cameo against the Gunners, Martin could look to utilise him further - though it may be a question of where he fits into their system.

Onuachu May Not Fit Into Russell Martin Plans

The tall striker is not Martin's typical front man

Martin prefers quick passing and mobile attacking units to punish teams - as seen with the signings of Archer and the utilisation of Dibling in his ranks - and so it does remain to be seen where Onuachu would fit in. But the tall striker evidently has goals in him, having scored 73 in just 103 Belgian league clashes and 15 goals in 21 Super Lig games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Onuachu has 25 caps for Nigeria, scoring three goals.

The signing from just under two years ago still has a lot to prove when it comes to goalscoring at St. Mary's, but if Martin can play to his strengths, he could well get firing and be the man to lift Southampton away from relegation woes.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-10-24.