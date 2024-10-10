Southampton boss Russell Martin will be given more time to turn around their poor form this season after a dismal start to proceedings in the Premier League, according to talkSPORT presenter Jim White - who claims that the Saints hierarchy 'aren't ready to pull the trigger' on the sack gun just yet.

The Saints have only won two games all season with both coming in the League Cup, and alongside losses to Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Bournemouth with late dropped points against Ipswich Town, they sit joint-bottom with just a singular point heading into some tough fixtures. But Martin will get a chance to reprieve himself with some time to turn their form around, according to White earlier on Thursday.

Martin Won't Get Southampton Sack 'Just Yet'

He will get a chance to correct a poor start to the season

Reports had emerged that Martin was already on the chopping block when it comes to his job, with the Saints boss having endured a terrible start to the season.

Southampton's Premier League statistics - Results so far, 2024/25 season Opponent Venue (H/A) Final score Newcastle United A 0-1 Nottingham Forest H 0-1 Brentford A 1-3 Manchester United H 0-3 Ipswich Town H 1-1 Bournemouth A 1-3 Southampton A 1-3

A report from Football Insider stated that Southampton chiefs were to hold talks over Martin's future, with the publication stating that Martin was 'fighting' for his job on the south coast, despite having credit in the bank after securing an immediate return to the top-flight.

But White has stated that won't be the case, with those high up at the club not being ready to 'pull the trigger' on his contract. Speaking on talkSPORT, the Scottish presenter said:

"I mean, my information is that the top of the house is not ready to pull the trigger. They've faith and trust in Russell. They haven't lost that faith and trust in Russell - yet. "The top of the house also told me that it's hoped he finds the strength and resolve needed to do the right things."

Southampton Must Be More Rugged if They Are to Stay Up

The Saints are a side that go for the jugular

But for Wolverhampton Wanderers' tough start to the Premier League season in terms of fixtures, Southampton would be rooted to the bottom of the division on one point, with the second-most goals conceded in the league and the least scored, on just four.

There have been flashpoints in their campaign; youngster Tyler Dibling has been a particularly bright light, and you can see the fundamentals that Martin is trying to produce. But his squad just don't boast the quality to play in such a progressive manner in what is the toughest league in the world.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton recorded 87 points last season with the same amount of goals scored.

Fellow promoted sides Leicester City and Ipswich have both managed to steer clear of the relegation zone for now, with Ipswich drawing more games than they have lost and Leicester only losing three of their opening seven games. But they are only three points out of the drop zone and, as a result, a decent run of form could see them fly ahead of any relegation woes to increase their chances of survival.

Martin will know that he perhaps has to be more pragmatic if Southampton are to battle through games and pick up points here and there instead of going for the win, and with Southampton seemingly willing to give him more time, that will give the former Swansea City boss confidence going forward.

