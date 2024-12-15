Southampton have sacked manager Russell Martin just hours after the Saints were beaten 5-0 at home by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The former Scotland international has departed St Mary's after taking just five points from a possible 48. He became the second managerial casualty of the day after Wolves parted ways with Gary O'Neil.

The club have secured just one victory in their opening 16 games of the 2024/25 campaign after gaining promotion to the top-flight via the Championship play-offs last season. The final straw for the Southampton hierarchy appears to have been the demoralising defeat in front of their home fans.

After parting ways with Martin, the search for his successor will begin. In the meantime, 42-year-old Under-21s manager Simon Rusk will take charge of the first-team on an interim basis. The club confirmed the decision through a social media statement.

The club statement explains how everyone at the club is grateful to Martin for his efforts in the Saints' promotion-winning campaign last time out, but stressed the need for change. It reads as follows:

"The board have supported Russell and his staff and been open and transparent regarding our expectations. We have all been on the same page in recognising the urgency of needing results to improve. "We would like to take this opportunity to thank Russell and his staff for all the hard work and dedication they have given the club on and off the pitch over the last 18 months. Everyone connected with Southampton FC will always have fantastic memories of last season, especially the Play-Off Final win in May."

In the immediate future, attention will turn to Wednesday evening for Southampton's EFL Cup quarter-final clash against Liverpool. Then, the importance will lie in picking up as many points as possible in the coming weeks, as the club are currently nine adrift of Leicester City in 17th place.

A trip to Craven Cottage to take on an in-form Fulham side next Sunday will provide a huge test for the players, who will look to repay the fans who walked out of the Spurs defeat in their thousands. Martin's final match saw his team go five goals behind before the half-time break, with the manager even missing one of the strikes after making his way down the tunnel early.