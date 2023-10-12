Highlights Southampton's £12m star wants his time at St. Mary's to "work out."

The talent is away on international duty before returning to Russell Martin's side next week.

The Saints travel to Hull City in their next Championship fixture on 21st October.

Southampton star Carlos Alcaraz wants his time at St. Mary’s to “work out”, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal view on the club’s stance on the attacking midfielder’s future.

Russell Martin is tasked with helping the Saints achieve an immediate return to the Premier League.

Southampton news – Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz has endured a mixed start to his time in English football, having joined Southampton when they were a Premier League club in January. The 20-year-old arrived on the south coast from Racing Club in a deal worth £12m, looking to fire the Saints to top-flight survival and avoid dropping into the Championship.

However, despite the best efforts of the South American, Southampton finished bottom of the Premier League, meaning they are plying their trade in the second tier for the first time since 2012. The La Plata-born star hit the back of the net four times and provided two assists in 18 Premier League appearances for the Saints.

Unsurprisingly, interest in his signature has been rife as the attacking midfielder adapts to life in the Championship. Last week, according to the Evening Standard, Brentford were weighing up a winter move for the young starlet, whom they tried to land ahead of Southampton earlier this year. Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Everton also approached Racing Club for his services, but the south coast was Alcaraz’s final destination.

The same report claims that Palace renewed their interest in the summer alongside European giants AC Milan and Benfica, but the player remained at Southampton. But in a surprising turn of events, last Friday, Southampton confirmed that Alcaraz had signed a new five-year contract, with his deal running until the summer of 2028. Director of Football Jason Wilcox told the club’s official website:

“We are all delighted Charly has signed his new contract, and we are really pleased he has committed his future to our fantastic football club. This coincides with his full international call-up, and we are all very proud of him. Charly has displayed so much potential since his arrival and has already made a huge impact despite his young age.”

Heading into the international break, Alcaraz’s Southampton sit just one point outside the play-offs, hoping to claw back the 11-point gap between them and the second automatic promotion spot. Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the Argentine talent could be enduring a tough time mentally, having struggled to take his Premier League form into the Championship.

Southampton - summer signings Fee Shea Charles (Manchester City) £15m Josh McNamara (Manchester City) Undisclosed Derrick Abu (Chelsea) Free Ryan Manning (Swansea City) Free Zach Awe (Arsenal) Free Joe Lumley (Middlesbrough) Free Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) Loan Mason Holgate (Everton) Loan Flynn Downes (West Ham United) Loan Taylor Harwood-Bellis Loan Fees according to Sky Sports

Southampton ‘want to optimise what they’ve got’ in Alcaraz – Dean Jones

Jones believes that Alcaraz needs to feel settled and reassured about the stage he’s at right now. The journalist suggests he still has a lot to learn but that the Saints have an “extremely talented” player on their hands. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's been an interesting time for him so far. It feels like he needs to feel settled and needs reassurance about where he is right now and what is happening around him. He's still young and has lots to learn, but he's an extremely talented player. I'm sure he will move on from Southampton, but they just don't want it to be yet. They want to optimise what they've got here. I believe that he wants this to work out. I don't think he's ready to pass on from this moment.”

Will Alcaraz get a run of games under Martin to prove himself?

Having been dropped for last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Rotherham United, Martin has a decision to make on whether Alcaraz deserves another run in the side. The starlet has been unable to register a goal contribution this season as the Saints endure a frustrating return to English football’s second tier. However, having spurned the opportunity to put Rotherham away last Saturday, Martin could back Alcaraz to return to form following his time away during the international break.

What next for Southampton and Alcaraz?

Alcaraz has been called to Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina side for the first time this month and hopes to make his senior debut in the next few days. The reigning world champions host Paraguay in their 2026 World Cup qualifier in the early hours of Friday morning before travelling to Peru next Wednesday.

Alcaraz faces a race to be back and fit in time for Southampton’s trip to Hull City when Championship football returns on 21st October. The Saints then travel to early promotion contenders Preston North End on the 25th, aiming to claw themselves into a playoff position.

Southampton round off October when they host Birmingham City, currently reeling from the controversial sacking of John Eustace and the subsequent appointment of former Derby County manager Wayne Rooney.

