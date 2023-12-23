Highlights Southampton's prospective move for Danny Ings may become feasible in the 2024 winter market at St. Mary's.

Southampton’s prospective move for West Ham United striker Danny Ings “could become feasible” during the 2024 winter market, as transfer insider Dean Jones considers the chances of the centre-forward’s return to St. Mary’s.

Saints head coach Russell Martin has enjoyed a relatively positive first half of the 2023/24 season as he aims to return the club to the Premier League after their demotion to the Championship.

Ings has spent the current campaign at West Ham, where he has been limited for opportunities, having been dropped to the bench by Irons head coach David Moyes. Southampton hope to close the gap on the automatic promotion spots currently occupied by the Championship’s top two but may have to settle for a place in the play-offs.

Ings could be set for a potential return to Southampton

Ings enjoyed a fantastic spell at Southampton following his departure from Liverpool in 2018. Two serious injuries had kept the centre-forward on the sidelines for a lengthy period, and the former England international needed somewhere to rebuild his career. Over the next three seasons, Ings would score 41 goals and register nine assists in 91 Premier League appearances for the south coast outfit, becoming one of the top-flight’s leading marksmen outside the big six.

However, the 31-year-old would make a shock exit to Aston Villa during the 2021 summer transfer window in a deal worth £25m. Southampton struggled without Ings’ regular service of goals and were relegated from the Premier League at the conclusion of the 2022/23 season.

Meanwhile, the centre-forward could not nail down his place in the starting lineup at Aston Villa before operating as a back-up option across West Ham’s frontline. Ings may feel that now is the time to move on again, searching for regular football as he enters the twilight years of his career.

According to Football Insider, West Ham could be willing to let the striker leave during the 2024 winter transfer window. The same report claims that clubs at the bottom of the Premier League and top of the Championship are considering a move for his services, hinting that the likes of Burnley could be testing the waters.

Jones has recently hinted to GIVEMESPORT (13th December) that there’s a possibility Southampton could re-sign Ings, with Ross Stewart struggling to break into Martin’s side. However, the decision could ultimately be left up to Ings, who may see no future at the London Stadium beyond the January market.

Danny Ings - West Ham United stats (21-12-23) Appearances 39 Goals 3 Assists 2 Yellow cards 2 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Dean Jones on Danny Ings

Jones suggests that links to Burnley “make some sense” as that is the level of club he expects to show interest in Ings. The transfer insider feels that a move to Southampton could become feasible if the south coast outfit were serious about trying to sign the reported £125,000 per-week earner. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think the links with Burnley do make some sense because that is the level of club I've been expecting to show interest in him. But outside of that, I think signing Ings on loan would be about as good as any club in the Championship could hope for in a January window. I know that West Ham are open-minded about Ings leaving in January. So, let's see. This could become feasible if Saints are serious about trying to chase Ings.”

With the 2024 winter transfer window on the horizon, Martin hopes to mould his squad further to his liking as he looks to chase down the automatic promotion spots heading into the second half of the 2023/24 season. Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (14th December) that striker Che Adams could leave St. Mary’s during the January market.

During the 2023 summer window, Everton had been in talks with Saints to sign the Scotland international for a fee worth around £12m before the Toffees signed Udinese’s Beto instead. In the later stages of transfer Deadline Day, Southampton blocked Adams’ potential season-long loan move to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The move to Molineux included a £15m option to buy at the end of the spell, which could have become mandatory by meeting specific criteria.

Meanwhile, according to La Stampa (via TuttoJuve), Southampton have identified Juventus winger Matias Soule as a target and would be prepared to pay €30m (£26m) for his services. The 20-year-old has impressed suitors during his current loan spell at Frosinone and could find himself on the move in 2024. However, Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claim that Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are also interested in Soule, hinting Southampton could face stiff competition for his services.