Southampton should be “knocking on that door” to sign West Bromwich Albion winger Grady Diangana at St. Mary’s, as transfer insider Dean Jones details to GIVEMESPORT how the club could have struggled in the market for players.

Russell Martin could aim to bolster his squad before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

Southampton transfer news – Latest

It’s been a busy window for Southampton, who must rebuild, aiming to achieve an immediate return to the Premier League. The Saints have welcomed nine additions to St. Mary’s but hope to add more, with less than 48 hours of the transfer window remaining.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Southampton could look to sign Manchester City youngster James McAtee, who enjoyed a successful loan at promoted Sheffield United last season. However, with Premier League clubs circling the 20-year-old midfielder, the Saints may struggle to compete with sides able to offer top-flight football.

Southampton - summer signings Fee Shea Charles (Manchester City) £15m Josh McNamara (Manchester City) Undisclosed Derrick Abu (Chelsea) Free Ryan Manning (Swansea City) Free Zach Awe (Arsenal) Free Joe Lumley (Middlesbrough) Free Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) Loan Mason Holgate (Everton) Loan Flynn Downes (West Ham United) Loan Fees according to Sky Sports

What has Jones said about Southampton and Diangana?

Jones has claimed that Southampton should aim for players such as West Brom winger Diangana, who could be available for around £7m as the financially stricken Black Country outfit attempt to cut costs.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: “The most difficult thing for Southampton is the levels of competition they get. With McAtee, if there was Premier League interest there, which there is, can you persuade him to come down to then hopefully get them back up again? I think he would rather stay in the Premier League if possible, so it's quite tough.

“Southampton could look at someone like Diangana, who Leeds were looking at. But if they've moved beyond that, Southampton should be looking to get into that conversation. West Brom are clinging on to him for dear life at the moment, it seems. He's been linked with several clubs over the past few months but stayed at West Brom. I think Southampton should be knocking on that door. To be honest, I'd say that he might be one of the best options available to them right now because some of the others that they are looking at, I just don't think they need to be taking that jump down to the Championship. The difficult thing right now for Saints is convincing people to come down to go back up again.”

What next for Southampton this summer?

It could be an intriguing final day of the summer transfer window at St. Mary’s, with Southampton still expressing interest in players this summer. However, according to journalist Ibrahim Sannie Daara, the Saints have missed out on signing Genk winger Joseph Paintsil after Leeds United also failed to sign the Ghana international.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT that striker Che Adams’ future remains uncertain heading into the final day of the window, with Wolverhampton Wanderers the latest side credited with an interest. Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Everton are keen on signing Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana before tomorrow’s deadline. However, the Saints don’t feel they can afford to let him go, having already waved goodbye to the services of Nathan Tella, who joined Bayer Leverkusen this month.