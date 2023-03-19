Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse “deserves a lot of credit” for his loyalty towards the St. Mary’s outfit throughout his career, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old will hope to lead Ruben Selles’ Saints outfit to Premier League survival come the end of the season.

Southampton transfer news – James Ward-Prowse

As per Football Insider, Newcastle United are set to battle it out with Premier League rivals for Ward-Prowse’s signature in the summer as the Magpies look to bolster their midfield options.

The same publication states that the £100,000 per-week earner could leave St. Mary’s if Selles’ side are relegated to the Championship this season.

Tottenham Hotspur are also weighing up the possibility of moving for the Saints skipper, whilst Aston Villa are long-term admirers of the experienced Premier League star.

However, in positive news for the south coast outfit, Dean Jones has recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Ward-Prowse won’t “jump ship” if the Saints secure their survival in the top-flight this term.

And Taylor believes whatever the outcome of the academy product’s future, he deserves credit for the “loyalty shown” to the club, having had the chance to leave “several times.”

What has Taylor said about Southampton and Ward-Prowse?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “If Southampton were to get relegated, then you would expect him to move on.

“I think he deserves a lot of credit for the loyalty he’s shown. He could have gone several times.

“I know he's signed the biggest-ever Southampton contract, but ultimately, what he's done for the club has been brilliant.”

How has Ward-Prowse performed for Southampton?

Ward-Prowse is now into his 12th consecutive season as a senior Southampton player, having passed through the academy ranks to become a first-team star.

The 11-cap England international will no doubt surpass 400 appearances for the Saints come the end of the season, having provided over 100 goal contributions throughout his spell with the club.

The Portsmouth-born star has become famed for his speciality from dead-ball situations, something which the south coast outfit will greatly miss if he is indeed to depart St. Mary’s at the campaign’s conclusion.

Ward-Prowse will no doubt feel indebted to Southampton for allowing him to become a Premier League footballer, and he will look to repay the faith shown in him by captaining the side to safety, a prospect which looked incredibly unlikely under the management of Nathan Jones.

However, should the Saints be plying their trade in the Championship next season, it seems likely that the lure of top-flight football will prise Ward-Prowse away from St. Mary’s.