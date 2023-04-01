Southampton centre-back Jan Bednarek’s availability for this weekend’s trip to West Ham United will be a “massive relief” for head coach Ruben Selles, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.The Saints find themselves embroiled in a battle to stay in the Premier League at St. Mary’s.

Southampton injury news – Jan Bednarek

Bednarek was withdrawn in the first half of Southampton’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Spurs in their last fixture, with the defender clutching his side as he trudged off the pitch.However, after accumulating 180 minutes of action over the international break with Poland, there seems to be no reason why the 26-year-old won’t be fit for action in this weekend’s trip to the London Stadium.Jones has previously suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Bednarek can be a “massive player” in the Saints’ battle to stay in the top flight if he can turn a corner and focus.The journalist has also indicated that the £60,000 per-week earner is “seemingly a favourite of the new manager,” implying that when fit, Bednarek is a nailed-on starter for Selles’ outfit.

What has Jones said about Southampton and Bednarek?

When asked if Bednarek’s availability is a boost for Southampton, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I know he's not exactly a favourite among the Southampton faithful, but Bednarek is seemingly a favourite of the new manager. “The manager picks his men like he's going to war for the last ten games of the season here. “He feels that Bednarek is somebody that he wants alongside him for that challenge. “So, from his point of view, it will be a massive relief that Bednarek is alright.”

How has Bednarek performed this season?

It looked as if Bednarek’s Southampton career was over last summer when the centre-back departed on a season-long loan to Aston Villa.However, following a spell at Villa Park where he barely featured, the defender was recalled during the January transfer window to aid the Saints’ survival prospects.The 48-cap Poland international has made 17 appearances for Villa and Southampton this term, helping the latter keep three clean sheets on his return to St. Mary’s.An average WhoScored rating of 6.75 for his displays for the Saints in the top flight this term ranks him as the fourth-best-performing player in Selles’ squad, indicating how important he could be to the club’s chances of retaining their Premier League status.Bednarek may not be a fan-favourite following his departure to the West Midlands earlier this season, but he has become one of Selles’ most reliable players in what will be a critical run-in to the season at St. Mary’s.