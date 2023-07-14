Southampton must consider signing experienced figures including ex-Saints star Jose Fonte to help manage any promotion push the club could put together at St. Mary's this season, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Russell Martin aims to achieve an immediate return to the Premier League for the Saints after the south coast outfit finished bottom in the top flight last term.

Southampton transfer news – Jonny Evans and Jose Fonte

According to the Daily Echo, former Southampton centre-back Fonte is open to a return to St. Mary’s, with the club considering moving for an experienced option in the centre of Martin’s backline.

The 39-year-old is now a free agent after his contract with Lille expired this summer, where he spent five years following a departure from Dalian Professional.

And the 50-cap Portugal international could be tempted on a return to the south coast outfit, where he made 288 appearances in eight seasons, earning back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.

The veteran centre-back, who most recently earned close to £28,000 per-week during his time in France, could be an option for Martin as he recruits somebody who knows the club inside out.

Meanwhile, centre-back Jonny Evans is also a free agent after his £100,000 per-week deal with Leicester City expired at the beginning of the month.

The 35-year-old remains in talks with the Foxes over his future, but he could provide another experienced option for Martin should he target veteran defenders.

And Jones believes the signings of Fonte and Evans “need to be considered” as the Saints aim to limit their stay in the Championship to one season.

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What has Jones said about Southampton?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Saints have a solid foundation to fall upon in the Championship. There's no doubt about that.

“But having one or two more experienced heads would count for a lot and help manage any promotion push they put together going forward. Players like Fonte and Evans need to be considered.

“Even if they don't join, you want to fill out those scenarios to understand what they could bring to your squad.”

What other transfer business could Southampton complete this summer?

Following their demotion to the Championship, Southampton must balance between making astute signings and securing a fair transfer fee for some of their Premier League quality stars.

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, recently speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Saints are now demanding a £50m fee for midfielder Romeo Lavia, who has attracted interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

The teenager only arrived on the south coast from Manchester City for £10.5m last season, but his impressive displays in the middle of the park have gained the attention of some of the country’s biggest clubs.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk recently claimed that Southampton are plotting a move for West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downes, who Jones has backed to ‘excel’ in Martin’s system at St. Mary’s, in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT.

And the transfer insider suggested to GMS last month that the Saints could have a bidding war on their hands for the services of club captain James Ward-Prowse, who is expected to make a swift return to the Premier League this summer.