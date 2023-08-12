Southampton have one of the “toughest tasks in football” in replacing midfielders James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia this summer, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides an update to GIVEMESPORT on the pursuit of Matt Grimes and Flynn Downes at St. Mary’s.

Saints head coach Russell Martin hopes to guide the club to an immediate return to the Premier League following last season’s relegation.

Southampton transfer news – Matt Grimes and Flynn Downes

Southampton are already scouring the market in the remaining weeks of the transfer window, with Ward-Prowse and Lavia likely to leave St. Mary’s before the 1st September deadline.

West Ham United have agreed on a £30m deal to sign Ward-Prowse, whilst Chelsea are close signing Lavia.

According to The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, the Irons’ Downes, who earns a reported £25,000 per-week, could move in the opposite direction to Ward-Prowse, slightly softening the blow of losing their captain.

And Jones believes that the links to Swansea’s Grimes, reportedly earning a weekly wage of £12,500, have come given he fits the criteria for the type of player Martin wants at Southampton, after reports last month suggested he could leave Wales for the south coast.

What has Jones said about Southampton’s interest in Grimes and Downes?

On Southampton’s transfer business, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “They have one of the toughest tasks in football this summer when it comes to recruitment because having to replace Lavia and Ward-Prowse is not straightforward, no matter what league you are in.

“The aim, as I understand it, is to find players that are striving to prove they are Premier League quality because Martin is first and foremost focused on winning this league but then also hopeful that the right signings can make the jump up and save them from having to reinvest heavily further down the road.

“That’s where the links to Grimes and Downes come in, as both fit that criteria. When Martin was vying for the job, I understand that both of these players were mentioned in discussion as the sort of signings that would fit into the team's style and ethos that should prove attainable at some stage over the summer.

“Having the right character is very important to the manager at this early stage of his career at Southampton, and his preferences have been taken on board in that respect.

“I’m told there have been one or two little complications around a deal for either player, but things should become clear by the end of the week. It’s worth pointing out that Ward-Prowse and Downes might be switching clubs but would not be considered a direct swap deal.

“A loan for Downes with scope to sign him down the road if things go well is something I know they have been keen on, but West Ham have been a little wary over guarantees of any permanent transfer as he’s a player they still had hopes for down the road.”

What next for Southampton?

It’s been a tough year for Southampton, but fans will be buoyed by a fresh start under Martin as they adapt to life in the Championship.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that Martin will be backed this summer due to the owners having “deep pockets.”

The new head coaches attentions will already have turned to next weekend's trip to Plymouth Argyle, after Saturday's thrilling 4-4 draw with Norwich City.