Southampton have been “mooted” several deals from abroad as they aim to sign a midfielder alongside Flynn Downes at St. Mary’s this summer, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with the latest updates.

Saints head coach Russell Martin hopes to lead the south coast outfit to a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking the season.

Southampton transfer news – Latest

On Tuesday, TEAMtalk reported that Southampton were on the verge of completing the loan signing of West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downes, who is due to undergo a medical later this week.

The 24-year-old could replace James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia, who have returned to the Premier League following Saints’ relegation from the top-flight last season.

And the south coast outfit are eager to make multiple signings in the middle of the park before the 1st of September’s transfer deadline, hinting that Downes may not be the last arrival at St. Mary’s this summer.

Last month, it was reported that Southampton could move for Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes, with head coach Martin interested in a reunion with his former skipper.

However, with no news developing on that story, Saints could look elsewhere as Martin aims to build a side capable of competing at the top of the Championship throughout the season.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Downes could be joined by another addition at St. Mary’s this summer.

And the transfer insider claims that despite frequent deals offered from abroad, the club are still looking at signings with experience playing in the EFL.

What has Jones said about Southampton?

When asked if Southampton will aim to sign two midfielders this summer, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “They’ll definitely look to sign two. Downes will be a smart addition. I think he fits the ethos of the club very well.

“Primarily, Saints are looking within the English Football League ladder to try and find someone here. It’s where they'd rather go, and it's an easier fit. There have been a couple of deals mooted to them from abroad, which are tempting, I'm told, because of the price points on them, and they're cheap.

“But Southampton aren’t that interested in just buying cheap players at the moment. They want to find someone that is going to fit.”

What next for Southampton?

While Southampton’s primary focus remains on banking a solid amount of points to open the Championship season, the Saints will look to complete deals in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that Martin will be backed in the final weeks of the window as the club’s hierarchy look to provide the head coach with the best chance of sealing promotion possible.

Meanwhile, BristolLive reports that Southampton are interested in signing Bristol City defender Zak Vyner.

The 26-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Ashton Gate and is also attracting the attention of Luton Town and Rangers.

Following this weekend’s clash at Plymouth Argyle, the Saints welcome Queens Park Rangers to St. Mary's before a trip to Sunderland awaits in the last fixture preceding the season’s first international break.