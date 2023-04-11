Southampton manager Ruben Selles’ reluctance to use striker Paul Onuachu at St. Mary’s is “confusing”, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 6 foot 7 centre-forward signed for the Saints for a fee of £18m during the January transfer window.

Southampton news – Paul Onuachu

Southampton’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend leaves Selles’ side rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, with the club’s chances of survival fading further with each passing game.

The Saints sit four points behind 17th-placed Everton with a worse goal difference with just eight games remaining, indicating that the south coast outfit need to start racking up wins if they have any chance of retaining their top-flight status.

Former manager Nathan Jones had hoped he’d solved the side’s goalscoring problems following the signing of Onuachu from Genk, with the Welshman describing the towering striker as a “significant signing.”

However, journalist Pete O’Rourke has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 28-year-old will be frustrated with his lack of playing time since his move to the Premier League.

And Jones has said that Onuachu’s limited chances of action do not make sense, given Southampton’s struggles in front of goal this season.

What has Jones said about Southampton and Onuachu?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It's confusing because I think the whole point of him coming in was to try and fix the goal problem.

“He's barely getting the opportunity to do that at Southampton. So, it doesn't make sense what he needs to do to get the opportunity.”

How has Onuachu performed for Southampton?

Given that he’s only played in 32% of available Premier League minutes since his January arrival, it’s unsurprising that Onuachu is yet to find the back of the net during his time at St. Mary’s, with Southampton free-falling into the Championship at the time of writing.

The 19-cap Nigeria international had bagged 17 goals in just 22 appearances for Genk this term, leaving Belgium as the Pro League’s top scorer before his switch to the south coast.

Though the Premier League will represent a significant step up in quality compared to the domestic standard of football in Belgium, it’s hard to see how Onuachu rarely gets a start for the joint-second lowest scorers in the Premier League.

And having been given limited minutes in the top flight, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Onuachu’s Southampton career come to an end at the conclusion of the campaign, regardless of what division the St. Mary’s outfit are plying their trade in next summer.